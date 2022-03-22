Current cases:
22CV0111: U.S. Bank National Association not in its individual capacity but soles as trustee for RMAC Trust Series 2018 G-CTT v. Sandra J. Grove; Clark County Treasurer; unknown heirs at law, devisees, legatees, administrators and executors of the estate of Douglas G. Grove, unknown spouse if any of Sandra J. Grove; unknown tenants, foreclosure.
All cases are up-to-date.
Property transfers:
Simms Center Street Townes LTD to Gregory and Teresa M. Rose, 29 Mill Run Place, Springfield; $242,600
Simms Center Street Townes LTD to Marsha L. Roof, 23 Mill Run Place, Springfield; $267,700
John S. Papadakis to Luis and Ismael Saucedo, 303 Canterbury Dr., Springfield; $110,000
Gabrielle M. and Aaron C. Prince to Jenny Lee and Aaron Michael Guest, 116 Hawthorne Road, Springfield; $457,000