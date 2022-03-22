springfield-news-sun logo
X

Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

caption arrowCaption
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

News
24 minutes ago

Current cases:

22CV0111: U.S. Bank National Association not in its individual capacity but soles as trustee for RMAC Trust Series 2018 G-CTT v. Sandra J. Grove; Clark County Treasurer; unknown heirs at law, devisees, legatees, administrators and executors of the estate of Douglas G. Grove, unknown spouse if any of Sandra J. Grove; unknown tenants, foreclosure.

All cases are up-to-date.

Property transfers:

Simms Center Street Townes LTD to Gregory and Teresa M. Rose, 29 Mill Run Place, Springfield; $242,600

Simms Center Street Townes LTD to Marsha L. Roof, 23 Mill Run Place, Springfield; $267,700

John S. Papadakis to Luis and Ismael Saucedo, 303 Canterbury Dr., Springfield; $110,000

Gabrielle M. and Aaron C. Prince to Jenny Lee and Aaron Michael Guest, 116 Hawthorne Road, Springfield; $457,000

In Other News
1
Clark County Municipal Court cases
2
Federal COVID-19 program that pays for testing, treatment and vaccines...
3
One child dead, two other juveniles injured in Springfield shooting
4
Excellence in Teaching: 4 local educators honored, recognized with...
5
‘I help them to find places to affirm:’ Professor honored by regional...
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top