24CV0607: Robert Burkhart v. Rodney Herron, Progressive Insurance, Progressive Specialty INS. C.O., action for money.

24CV0608: Discover Bank v. Jack Fisher, action for money.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Bridget M. Aldrich, 55, of Springfield, social services and Terry A. Haley, 59, of Springfield, maintenance.

Caleb J. MacKay, 39, of Springfield, operation clerical and Monica R. Kabbaz, 41, of Springfield, shift lead.

Property transfers:

Gerald A. and Shelley L. Woolf to Richard Jones, 2604 Home Orchard Drive, Springfield; $190,000

Mark E. Kerns to Deborah L. Niccolini, 2933 Archer Lane, Springfield; $169,900.

Reese and Karla Turton to Beau S. Nichols, 533 Argonne Ave., Springfield; $159,000.

JMLA LLC to Radiant Investment Group LLC, 1824 Norwood Ave., Springfield; $72,800.

James A. Detrick to Detrick Leasing LLC, 1859 Delaware Ave., Springfield; $0.

Ernest L. Ward to Deedra Stewart, 1738 Southgate Ave., Springfield; $0.

Turnkey Cashflow LLC to Prithvi K. Muntimadugu, 805 Farnam St., Springfield; $120,000.

City of Springfield Ohio to Bonita Y. Dover, 533, 538 W. Fair St., Springfield; $0.

Peoples Mortgage Lending LLC to Bryan W. Peterson, 907 W. Liberty St., Springfield; $0.

Heather R. Scott to Turnkey Cashflow LLC, 810 Innisfallen Ave., Springfield; $32,100.

Peoples Mortgage Lending LLC to Bryan W. Peterson, 635 W. Euclid Ave., Springfield; $0.

Gem City Housing Initiative LLC to L & N Enterprises LLC, 307-309 N. Isabella St., Springfield; $173,000.

Eric M. Gray to Manoucheka D. Coleau, 618-620 W. Cedar St., Springfield; $82,500.

Christian M. Storer to Starlene Walborn, 518 Grant Road, Springfield; $40,000.

Dixie and Monty G. Fisher to Tyler A. and Jameka Sherrock, 822 Riverside Drive, Springfield; $230,000.

Jean Morgan to Sandi J. O’Conner, 1420 A. Saint Paris Road, Springfield; $0.

Sweet and Sassy Rentals LLC to Jonathan Vickers, 1619-1621 W. High St., Springfield; $129,000.

Scott H. Wolford to Somer A. Witter, 2156 Broadway St., Springfield; $175,000.

James T. and Vickie S. Rower to Vickie S. Rower, 3117 E. High St., Springfield; $0.

James A. Detrick to Detrick Leasing LLC, 2415 Sunset Ave., Springfield; $0.

Hunter Sweetbriar LLC to Premier Property Rentals Sweetbriar LTD, 1802-1824 S. Belmont Ave., Springfield; $2,350,000.

Hunter Sweetbriar LLC to Premier Property Rentals Sweetbriar LTD, 2003-2011 Sweetbriar Lane, Springfield; $2,350,000.

Frances P. Clear, trustee to Brian J. Kelly, 2131 Tanager Road, Springfield; $0.

James A. Detrick to Detrick Leasing LLC, 2350 Irwin Ave., Springfield; $0.

James A. Detrick to Detrick Leasing LLC, 2751 Dorothy Lane Ave., Springfield; $0.

James A. Detrick to Detrick Leasing LLC, 721 Eastmoor Drive, Springfield; $0.

James A. Detrick to Detrick Leasing LLC, 717 Mavor St., Springfield; $0.

Kurt A. and Amy M. Byrum to Houses Done Right LLC, 1010 Mountjoy St., Springfield; $90,000.

Jerry B. and Nancy E. Sowards to Steven L. Wiley, 2505 Woodside Ave., Springfield; $90,000.

Secretary of Housing & Urban Development to Francisco A. Garcia, 107 Bellevue Ave., Springfield; $0.

David F. Brugger to David F. and Deborah J. Brugger, 3004 Maplewood Ave., Springfield; $0.

Simon Investment Properties LLC to Brandon W. Jay, 2703 Merritt St., Springfield; $120,000.

Shayne T. Gill to Shayne T. and Cassie J. Gill, 1522 Selma Road, Springfield; $0.

Honeysuckle Homes LLC to Lisa Vest, 1929 Rutland Ave., Springfield; $110,000.

Hunter Sweetbriar LLC to Premier Property Rentals Sweetbriar LTD, 1803-1829 Belmont Ave., Springfield; $2,350,000.

Hunter Sweetbriar LLC to Premier Property Rentals Sweetbriar LTD, 1917-1927 Sweetbriar Lane, Springfield; $2,350,000.

Gary L. Dabe to Ronald May, 1627 Victory Drive, Springfield; $63,200.

Larry McCandless to Treto Properties LLC, 110 S. Florence St., Springfield; $70,000.

Olivia G. Holloway to Nathan Norton, 1550 E. High St., Springfield; $221,500.

Tina M. Goldsby to Wildcat Rentals LLC, 836 Pine St., Springfield; $46,000.

Susan L. Lewis and Jerry L. Blair to Brian K. Lewis, 1160 Selma Road, Springfield; $56,000.

James A. Detrick to Detrick Leasing LLC, 1615 Kenton St., Springfield; $0.

Maria S. Paniague to Dora M. and Chanelle L. Crawford, 1597 Columbus Ave., Springfield; $75,000.