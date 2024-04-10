24CV0284: Universal 1 Credit Union, Inc. v. Joshua A. Watson, replevin.

24CV0285: Mariner Finance, LLC v. Melissa R. Johnson, action for money.

24CV0286: Mariner Finance, LLC v. Rashondia Zachery, action for money.

24CV0287: Fifth Third Bank, N.A. Madisonville Operations Center MD 1MOBBW v. Clark County Treasurer, John Doe(s) , Name(s) Unknown, the Unknown heirs, devisees, legatees, beneficiaries of Nancy M. Lanham, Nancy M. Lanham, Nancy Lanham and their unknown spouses and creditors; and the unknown spouse of Nancy M. Lanham, foreclosure.

24CV0288: Capital Auto Credit, LLC v. Scott Mcduffee, breach of contract.

24CV0289: Capital Auto Credit, LLC v. Carol Phipps, breach of contract.

24CV0290: Hunter Financial, LLC. v. Taniesia Jordan, breach of contract.

24CV0291: Brenda Jennings v. Buckeye Health Plan c/o, EMP Champaign County LTD, Richard Huff, Liberty Mutual Insurance, Valerie Morgan, Ohio Department of Medicaid, personal injury.

24CV0292: Kelsey Deason v. Allstate Fire and Casualty Insurance Company, Fifi R. Howard, personal injury.

24CV0293: American Express National Bank v. George McGee, George P. McGee, breach of contract.

24CV0294: Ernest D. Glenn, JR v. Chancelot Imenc, PV Holdings Inc., personal injury.

24CV0295: THE HUNTINGTON NATIONAL BANK v. CLARK COUNTY TREASURER, Jane Doe, Real Name Unknown, The Unknown Spouse, If Any, of Keith Jobe II, Keith Jobe II, foreclosure.

24CV0296: Day Air Credit Union, Inc. v. Logan Nicole Owen, replevin.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Theresa R. Casto, 29, of Springfield, student and Cody S. Taylor, 31, of Springfield, CDL driver.

Carlos A. Aldrete Zamora, 53, of Urbana, machine operator and Traci A. McKenzie, 41, of Springfield, homemaker.

Property transfers:

Ruth L. Maddux to Michelle L. Tiller, 2865 Redwood Drive, Springfield; $70,000.

Gary W. Osborn to Levente Nagy, 2626 Ridge Road, Springfield; $170,500.

Victor L. and Silvia Saldivar to Victor L. Saldivar, 3171 E. Leffel Lane, Springfield; $0.

Lee E. Miller to Joy L. Kahler, 800 Old Columbus Road, Springfield; $0.

Nancy A. Fuller to Jacob D. and Katie M. Hayes, 3574 Heatherwood Ave., Springfield; $415,000.

NVR Inc. to Joshua B. and Christine E. Tomlin, 193 Chesapeake Circle, Springfield; $290,200.

NVR Inc. to Joshua B. and Zachary J. and Elizabeth B. Skrabacz, 193 Chesapeake Circle, Springfield; $290,400.

NVR Inc. to Nathan Nelson, 181 Chesapeake Circle, Springfield; $280,900.

NVR Inc. to Hakim S. and Stephani Islam, 175 Chesapeake Circle, Springfield; $301,700.

NVR Inc. to Tamara D. and Michael L. Payne Jr., 164 Chesapeake Circle, Springfield; $322,200.

NVR Inc. to Abraham and Naomy Ndungu, 192 Chesapeake Circle, Springfield; $267,500.

John S. Wobbe and Daragh L. Porter to John F. and Margaretta B. Mathis, 275 W. Home Road, Springfield; $626,500.