Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

News
8 minutes ago

Current cases:

22CV0173: Jacalyn Wilkerson v. Springfield OPCO LLC, John Logue, administrator State Of Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, bureau of workers comp appeal.

22CV0174: U.S. Bank National Association, as trustee for Citigroup Mortgage Loan Trust 2006-WFHE4, Asset-Backed Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2006-WFHE4 v. Clark County Treasurer, Shelley O’Connor, unknown spouse, if any, of Shelley O’Connor, foreclosure.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Danny Ray Massie, 61, of Springfield, EVS manager and Pamela Frances Hall, 62, of Springfield, retired.

Felicia Nadine Evans, 48, of New Carlisle, ops manager and Shaun Franklin Hale, 44, of New Carlisle, ops manager.

Elizabeth Christine Smith, 29, of Springfield, supply chain analyst and Brent Allen Tingley, 30, of Springfield, mechanical engineer.

Jerry Lowell Dye Sr., 64, of Springfield, factory worker and Brenda Kay Eitel, 61, of Ashville, disabled.

