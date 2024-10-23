24CV0800: Snap-On Credit LLC v. Bret Rowland, breach of contract.

Marriage licenses:

Dylan A. Parker, 20, of Medway, Oakley Blacktop and Natalie R. Cremeens, 20, of Medway, student.

Kaley L. Hamilton, 25, of Springfield, shipper and Noah T. Blankenship, 27, of Springfield, team lead.

Angelica D. Mercer, 38, of Springfield, CSR and Anthony M. Springer, 32, of Springfield, sanitation.

Jenna M. Brewer, 22, of Medway, STNA and James O. Ohlinger Jr., 23, of Meday, police offiver.

Tanner L. Penwell, 29, of Springfield, auto service tech. and Sierra A. Cronkleton, 30, of Springfield, injury prevention coordinator.

Hector Vazquez Merida, 28, of Springfield, construction and Maria S. Aguilar Flores, 29, of Springfield, house wife.

Property transfers:

Marvin C. and Shirley J. Booher to Dustin and Abagail Berry, 9819 New Carlisle Pike, New Carlisle; $450,000.

Ghye S. Wilson and Sarah M. Fitzgerald to Brandon and Samantha Graveline, 336 Rosewood Road, Medway; $227,500.

Tracey and Jeff Bowman to Zachary S. and Candis Kelso, 2167 Lake Road, Medway; $195,000.

Shakia L. Herring to Blue Rock Select LLC, 486 Glenapple Drive, New Carlisle; $107,000.

John E. Sundermeyer to Heather M. Sundermeyer, 1166 Lake Road, New Carlisle; $0.

Peggy J. Bowman to Orca Holdings LLC, 70 Cliffside Drive, New Carlisle; $132,000.

Kenneth R. and Betty C. Manley to Kenneth R. and Betty C. Manley, trustees, 1005 Sycamore Road, New Carlisle; $0.

Robert P. and Lillie M. Smith to Lillie M. Smith, 752 Hedwick St., New Carlisle; $0.

John E. Fugate and Paul M. Valentine to John E. Fugate, 10872 Lower Valley Pike, Medway; $0.

John C. Doyle to Gretchen Doyle, 1801 N. Dayton-Lakeview Road, New Carlisle; $0.

Comfort Living LLC to Kelsey Littlejohn, 343 Prentice Drive, New Carlisle; $130,000.

Robert A. Randall to Robert A. Randall, 300 Galewood Drive, New Carlisle; $0.

Geraldine P. Irwin to Julie Daniel, 401 Flora Ave., New Carlisle; $55,000.

David H. and Jean S. Spears to Blayne D. Spears, trustee, 2120 Snyder-Domer Road, Springfield; $0.

Judith A. Wessel to Janey Walls, 2879 Wildflower Drive, Springfield; $395,000.

Nicole K. Miller to Nicole K. and Brittany M. L. Arnett, 4472 Saint Paris Pike, Springfield; $0.

Clara A. Parsley to Ellery and Donna Taylor, 3519 Miller Road, Springfield; $0.

William S. Powell, trustee to Jeremy T. and Nathan Stiffler, 230, 234 Mulberry St., Tremont City; $2104,900.

Timothy A. Bishop and Ashton L. Quinton to Kelly Hartman, 5485 S. Pitchin Road, Springfield; $160,000.

Judy A. Hatfield to Kent C. Sanchez, 8569 Battin-Howell Road, South Charleston; $232,000.

Velma L. Chapman, trustee to Kristie M. Funk, trustee, 2306 Collier Road, Springfield; $0.

Paul J. Gross to Dale and Cheryl Huffenberger, 11451 Old Osborne Road, South Vienna; $67,400.

Janice E. and Jeffery L. Jones to Janice E. Jones, 5880 Old Columbus Cincinnati Road, South Charleston; $0.

Heather and Joseph Jones to Ian J. Zerby, 2764 Dayton-Springfield Road, Springfield; $252,000.

Beverly J. McConnell to Crawford T. and Emily Hamrick, 2700, 2718 Arthur Road, Springfield; $280,000.

Shaw R. and Leah Shafer to Morgan M. and Bruce A. Haythe Jr., 2445 S. Tecumseh Road, Springfield; $335,000.

Frank and Jocelyn Cunningham to Sabrina and Caddo Boswell III, 2041 S. Tecumseh Road, Springfield; $390,000.

Douglas E. Tropp to Pappert Farm LLC, 5265 Dayton-Springfield Road, Springfield; $$0.

William L. and Michele L. Mason to Joseph L. Hogue and Amy N. Shaffer, 2548 Ehrhart Drive, Springfield; $245,000.

Eugene P. and Lynn Hern to Lynn Hern, 3944 New York Drive, Enon; $0.

Jordan L. Smith to Chloe B. and Thomas Fout, 211 Western Ave., Enon; $225,000.

Robert L. Spyker to Aaron M. Bostic, 1924 Sierra Ave., Springfield; $168,000.

Anne Whalen, trustee to Itzca Zohar, 4515 Tacoma St., Springfield; $129,900.

Tonya J. Ramsey to Makayla A. Clawson and James W. Todd, 5698 Ridgewood Road W., Springfield; $230,00.

Mason Sherrock to Robert and Megan Ashbaugh, 5019 Taywell Drive, Springfield; $233,000.

Owen W. and Beverly E. Riddle, trustees to Stephen and Adelae Caple, 6700 Johnson Road, Springfield; $560,000.

Dannie J. and Debra K. Wheeler to Louis L. and Hollis A. Kirk, 3629 N. Dayton-Lakeview Road, New Carlisle; $395,000.

Selena Martin to Robert F. and Kendall Martin, 1351 W. Possum Road, Springfield; $0.

Sue A. Johnson to Jeffrey A. Johnson, 345 Upper Valley Pike, Springfield; $16,000.