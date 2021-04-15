X

Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

News | 19 minutes ago
By Riley Newton

Current cases:

21CV0099: Wilmington Savings Fund FSB as trustee of Stanwich Mortgage Loan Trust I v. Clark County Treasurer, unknown heris devisees executors administrators spouses and assigns and the unknown guardians of minor and/or incompetent heirs of Virginia Simms, foreclosure.

21CV0100: Health Management Services Ohio Tort Recovery Unit, Zach Webster v. Valerie Ryder, personal injury.

All fillings are up-to-date.

Marriage license:

Breanne Blain, 28, of Springfield, factory and Jonathan Enderle, 27, of Columbus, factory.

All fillings are up-to-date.

In Other News

© 2021 Springfield News Sun. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.