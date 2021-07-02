Current cases:
21CV0185: Toni Hitchens v. John Doe Business Entities 1-3, John Doe Corporations one 1-3, John Doe Individuals 1-3, Jeffrey May, personal injury.
All filings are up-to-date.
Marriage licenses:
Haley Watkins, 22, of Springfield, HR specialist and Michael Noonan, 27, of Springfield, teacher.
Kristina Cooper, 25, of Springfield, cook and Carl Vanover, 39, of Springfield, manager.
Robert Schmitt, 45, of Medway, disabled and Molly Carson, 46, of Medway, disabled.
Celia Ruiz, 28, of New Carlisle, none and Omar Arevalos Cano, 29, of New Carlisle, labor.
Zachary Althouse, 33, of Springfield, production worker and Amanda Thompson, 31, of Springfield, unemployed.
Lauralee Mathia, 35, of Springfield, warehouse associate and Timothy Seagle, 38, of Springfield, concrete laborer.
Property transfers:
Dana L. Schock to Cheryl L. Schock, 110 S. Park Dr., Medway; no fee
Tony J. and Karen L. Fairchild to KL Fairchild Properties LLC, 1701 Dalton Dr., New Carlisle; no fee
James W. Oliver to Lawrence A. and Brenda J. Barger, 336 S. Tecumseh Road, Springfield; $165,000
Dana L. and Cheryl L. Schock to Cheryl L. Schock, 220-220.5 N. Main St., New Carlisle; no fee
Cari J. Ternes and Andrew T. Magoch to Brittany R. Flarida, 206 Fenwick Dr., New Carlisle; $120,000
Dorothy G. Lockard to Lois Starks, 2317 Manhattan BLVD., Springfield; $130,000
Charles D. Bandy to Russell F. and Jill E. Evans, 1715 Troy Road, Springfield; $155,000
Kevin L. and Debora A. Evans to Wendy Musciano and Dustin Faulkner, 1600 Groop Road, Springfield; $208,000
Laura J. and Charles E. Bern to Laura J. and Charles E. Bern Trustees, 4830 North River Road, Springfield; no fee
Peter J. and Talisa A. Markley to Tracy L. and Annah Pollard, 4623 Springfield-Xenia Road, Springfield; $201,000
Julia A. Goodfellow Trustee to Thomas A. Goodfellow, 5805 Old Columbus Road, Springfield; no fee
James A. Damron to Trent A. Plexico and Daniel D. Vought, 13700 Old Osborne Road, South Vienna; $63,900
Kevin S. I. Sweitzer to Megan C. and Kevin S. I. Sweitzer Jr., Rebert Pk., Springfield; no fee
Eleanor Roach to Aug Property Investments LLC, 3922 Dayton-Springfield Road, Springfield; $100,500