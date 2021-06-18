Current cases:
21CV0169: Gary Pettit, Haelee Pettie, Stacie Pettie v. Emergency Medicine Physicians of Champaign County LTD, Grange Insurance Company, Jason Green Sr., John Does 1-10, XYZ Corporations 1-10, personal injury.
21CV0170: Towd Point Mortgage Trust 2017-3 U.S. Bank National Association as Indenture Trustee v. Dawn Bernstein, Scott Bernstein, Citizens Bank National Association successor-in-interest to Charter on Credit Corporation, Clark County Treasurer, Unknown Heirs at Law Devisees Legatees Administrators and Executors of the Estate of Doreen Bernstein Deceased, Unknown Spouse of Dawn Bernstein, Unknown Spouse of Doreen Bernstein, Unknown Spouse of Scott Bernstein, foreclosure.
21CV0171: Shirley Frank v. EW SNF LLC, John Logue Administrator Bureau of Workers Compensation, bureau of workers comp appeal.
21CV0172: Times Square Revolving Trust v. Clark County Treasurer, Fka International Harvester Employee Credit Union Inc., IH Credit Union Inc., Olajide Tawose, Jan Doe Unknown Spouse of Olajide Tawose, foreclosure.
All filings are up-to-date.
Marriage licenses:
Elly Grimm, 21, of Springfield, bridal stylist and Ethan Sullivan, 24, of Dayton, student.
Heather Montalbano, 31, of Miamisburg, medical and Steven Schaefer, 36, of New Carlisle, medical.
Honore’ Akram, 26, of Springfield, unemployed and Robert Huffman, 28, of Springfield, self employed.
Howard Kitki, 47, of New Carlisle, service director and Kathy Lowe, 50, of New Carlisle, teacher.
Joshua Benfield, 30, of Springfield, self employed and Tiffany Johnson, 29, of Springfield, clinician.