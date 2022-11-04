Current cases:
22CV0517: Teresa Evans v. Trella Harkins, John Does 1-5, Safe Auto Insurance Company, personal injury.
All cases are up-to-date.
Marriage licenses:
Robin Lis, 26, of Pittsburgh, PA, marketing and Brett Dymek, 26, of Pittsburgh, PA, account manager.
Kelly Smith, 49, of New Carlisle, development and Kenneth Taylor, 58, of Bloomfield Hills, MI, contract.
Property transfers:
Scott Mead and Rick D. Puryear to Jose De Jesus and Gomez Rodriguez, 353 Linden Ave., Springfield; $240,000.
Jessica Rife to Sami Habash, 222-224 Oakwood Place, Springfield; $40,000.
James Robert Owen to Henry Danilo Cardona Virula, 668-670 Drexel Ave., Springfield; none.
Sue Devoe Allen to Oliver Quenton Bane, 1124 Clifton Ave., Springfield; $10,100.
Jessica Dumochel and Jose Rafael Gonzalez to Groundwork Properties LLC, 835-837 N. Limestone St., Springfield; none.
William W. and Pamela S. Bruns to William W. and Pamela S. Bruns, trustees, 1008 N. Murray St., Springfield; none.
Daniel T. and Cheryl Crews to Bryan W. Peterson, 550-552 Stanton Ave., Springfield; $69,000.
Amber K. to Valerie Wilt, 1749 Longview Dr., Springfield; $283,000.
Suzanne G. Neitzel and Hans J. Wagner to Russya LLC, 125 Hawthorne Road, Springfield; $525,000.
Doris J. and Daniel G. Shackleton to Markus and Heather Price, 850 Whalen Road, Springfield; $549,000.
MyCuMortgage to Julie Couch, 1405 Lake Shore Dr., Medway; $122,000.
Rebecca A. Fannin to David and Elizabeth Ketcham, 20 Juniper Road, Medway; $169,900.
Sherry Ann Horn to Sherry Ann and Keith Horn, 2251 Lake Road, Medway; none.
Randall L. Korn to Aleysia R. Korn, 1712 Wogman Dr., New Carlisle; none.