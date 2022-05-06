22CV0181: Select Portfolio Servicing Inc. v. U.S. Bank National Association, not in its individual capacity, but solely as trustee of NRZ Recovery Trust; Helen M. Kiss; Mortgage Corporation of America; Select Portfolio Servicing Inc.; Treasurer of Clark County, foreclosure.

22CV0182: KeyBank National Association v. Clark County Treasurer; Christopher Hocker; unknown spouse, if any, of Christopher Hocker, foreclosure.