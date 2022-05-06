springfield-news-sun logo
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

Current cases:

22CV0179: Jessica Payne-Cox v. Allstate Insurance, Kayla M. Henderson, personal injury.

22CV0180: Debra R. Stout v. Inside Out Youth Homes INC.; Bradley David Webb; The Phone Shop INC; Wyoming Consolidated Holdings LLC; Springfield Trucking Company LLC; Springfield Real Estate INC; Roundtree Home Solutions LLC; Meshach Meadows LLC; Matthew Koepp; First Stone LLC; Clark County Treasurer; Champion Freight Service LLC; DRSIC LLC; Annetta M. Girardot, individually, and as administrator of the estate of William R. Stout, other civil.

22CV0181: Select Portfolio Servicing Inc. v. U.S. Bank National Association, not in its individual capacity, but solely as trustee of NRZ Recovery Trust; Helen M. Kiss; Mortgage Corporation of America; Select Portfolio Servicing Inc.; Treasurer of Clark County, foreclosure.

22CV0182: KeyBank National Association v. Clark County Treasurer; Christopher Hocker; unknown spouse, if any, of Christopher Hocker, foreclosure.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Jami Renee Lewis, 37, of Springfield, housekeeper and Deon Lee Baker, 35, of Springfield, driver.

Property transfers:

Jeffrey W. and Robin A. Henning to Jeffrey W. Henning, 4107 Tacoma St., Springfield; no fee

Carla K. Sigley to Carla Kay and Tony Carroll Durham, 1415 McConkey Road, South Vienna; no fee

Jana and Chris T. Irwin to Jana Irwin, 140 Upper Valley Pike, Springfield; no fee

Marsha L. and Richard C. Roof to Marsha L. Roof, 144 S. Bird Road, Springfield; no fee

Tom Johnson to St. Andrew Life Management, 1015 Heard Ave., Springfield; $5,000

