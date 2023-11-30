BreakingNews
Springfield standout Scott ready to ‘leave it all on the field’

Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

News
16 minutes ago
X

Property transfers:

Zackary and Lindsey Koehn to Dustin L. and Ariel Briggs, 4052 Harris Lane, Springfield; $265,000.

Albert and Connie S. Eisinger to Gary and Diane Shannon, 1876 Willow Lakes Drive, Springfield; $280,000.

James A. and Rae J. Rager to Rae J. Rager, 2344 Willow Road, Springfield; none.

James P. Shivler III to Tina M. and James P. III Shivler, 709 Hiser Ave., Springfield; none.

Zachary M. Harvey to Christina Martin, 5315 Richmoor Road, Springfield; $164,900.

Amy L. Buchholtz to Jacob E. Buchholtz, 5136 Taywell Drive, Springfield; none.

Jacob A. and Brittany M. B. Neal to Uriel Martinez and Maria G. Guzman, 2999 Myers Road, Springfield; $535,000.

Connie Kendall to Matthew R. Kendall, 4665 Spence Road, Springfield; none.

Douglas H. Grimes to Douglas H. Grimes, trustee, 12320 Ayers Pike, New Carlisle; none.

Freddie E. and Terri A. Hansel to Freddie E. and Terri A. Hansel, trustees, 2025 Addison-New Carlisle Road, New Carlisle; none.

Cris K. and Cynthia L. Hartsock to Cris K. Hartsock, 287 S. Main St., North Hampton; none.

Kristy D. Speary to Theodore B. Guetig, 51 First St., North Hampton; $199,900.

Monticello Homes Day LLC to Cesar R. Silva, 286 Hampton Trail, Springfield; $235,000.

Phillip W. and Joan G. Garrett to Grant and Gregory Kaffenbarger, 265 Hampton Trail, Springfield; $289,700.

Sharma S. Bumgardner to Bumgardner Properties LLC, 2239-2241 N. Urbana-Lisbon Road, South Vienna; none.

In Other News
1
Redsfest returns to Duke Energy Convention Center this weekend
2
Clark County Municipal Court cases
3
2 troopers from Clark, Champaign counties graduate training academy
4
Northwestern superintendent leaves role in ‘mutual agreement’
5
Suspect in fatal Thanksgiving night shooting in custody
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top