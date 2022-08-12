22CV0371: Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC v. State of Ohio Department of Taxation, Clark County Treasurer, Andrea K. Callicoat a.k.a Andrea K. Hartman, The United States of America, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Timothy Callicoat a.k.a Timothy M. Callicoat, unknown spouse, if any, of Andrea K. Callicoat a.k.a Andrea K. Hartman, unknown spouse, if any, of Timothy Callicoat a.k.a Timothy M. Callicoat, foreclosure.

22CV0372: Acuity, A Mutual Insurance Company, WPG Delivery, LLC v. Isaiah Sloan, complaint for damages.