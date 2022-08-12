BreakingNews
3 Miami Valley counties drop to ‘medium’ COVID level; most remain ‘high’
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Combined ShapeCaption
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

News
11 minutes ago

Current cases:

22CV0371: Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC v. State of Ohio Department of Taxation, Clark County Treasurer, Andrea K. Callicoat a.k.a Andrea K. Hartman, The United States of America, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Timothy Callicoat a.k.a Timothy M. Callicoat, unknown spouse, if any, of Andrea K. Callicoat a.k.a Andrea K. Hartman, unknown spouse, if any, of Timothy Callicoat a.k.a Timothy M. Callicoat, foreclosure.

22CV0372: Acuity, A Mutual Insurance Company, WPG Delivery, LLC v. Isaiah Sloan, complaint for damages.

22CV0373: Linda J. Conley, Joseph J. Conley v. The State of Ohio Department of Taxation, Anthony L. Randall, Shawn Charles Crist, Clark County Treasurer, Robyn Renee Randall, unknown heirs, devisees, legatees, executors, administrators, spouses and assigns and the unknown guardians of minor and/or incompetent heirs of Charles R. Crist, Jr., address unknown, complaint in partition.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Jamie Lee Crowley, 36, of New Carlisle, nurse’s aide and Robert Ray Sherman, 46, of New Carlisle, pool tech.

Austin James Gatwood, 24, of New Carlisle, on-site manager and Sasha Elizabeth RaiVen Powers, 23, of New Carlisle, surgery scheduler.

In Other News
1
Clark County Municipal Court cases
2
Things to do this weekend in Champaign and Clark counties
3
Antarctica exhibit opening at Cincinnati museum this fall
4
Fountain on Main owner ‘at a loss’ after lease’s cancellation
5
Christian performer’s new single inspired by chaplain work at local...
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top