Current cases:
22CV0371: Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC v. State of Ohio Department of Taxation, Clark County Treasurer, Andrea K. Callicoat a.k.a Andrea K. Hartman, The United States of America, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Timothy Callicoat a.k.a Timothy M. Callicoat, unknown spouse, if any, of Andrea K. Callicoat a.k.a Andrea K. Hartman, unknown spouse, if any, of Timothy Callicoat a.k.a Timothy M. Callicoat, foreclosure.
22CV0372: Acuity, A Mutual Insurance Company, WPG Delivery, LLC v. Isaiah Sloan, complaint for damages.
22CV0373: Linda J. Conley, Joseph J. Conley v. The State of Ohio Department of Taxation, Anthony L. Randall, Shawn Charles Crist, Clark County Treasurer, Robyn Renee Randall, unknown heirs, devisees, legatees, executors, administrators, spouses and assigns and the unknown guardians of minor and/or incompetent heirs of Charles R. Crist, Jr., address unknown, complaint in partition.
All cases are up-to-date.
Marriage licenses:
Jamie Lee Crowley, 36, of New Carlisle, nurse’s aide and Robert Ray Sherman, 46, of New Carlisle, pool tech.
Austin James Gatwood, 24, of New Carlisle, on-site manager and Sasha Elizabeth RaiVen Powers, 23, of New Carlisle, surgery scheduler.