Current cases:

23CV0033: Michael Kulyn v. John Logue, ADMINISTRATOR, Werner Enterprises, Inc., bureau of workers comp appeal.

23CV0034: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. v. Brittney L. Butler, Clark County Treasurer, IH Credit Union Inc., Brittney L. Lipiec, Jason W. Lipiec, United States of America, foreclosure.

23CV0035: Freedom Mortgage Corporation v. Clark County Treasurer, Rosemary M. Kellis, John Doe, Name Unknown, Spouse of Rosemary M. Kellis, foreclosure

23CV0036: MyCUmortgage LLC v. Clark County Treasurer, Gregory E. Nourse, Rachel C. Nourse, State of Ohio Department of Taxation, foreclosure.

23CV0037: Deidra L. Burton v. Keri L. Ahlfeld, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, Heartland Health & Wellness Fund, John Does 1 Through 5 Names Presently Unknown Addresses Presently Unknown, personal injury.

23CV0038: Mariner Finance LLC v. Sandra Weber, action for money.

Marriage licenses:

Jessica M. Frost, 24, of Mechanicsburg, admin. assistant and Bryston S. Nichols, 26, CSX railroad.

Property transfers:

Sharma S. Bumgardner to Bumgardner Properties I LLC, 3603 McConkey Road, South Vienna; $0.

Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC to Arc Vibrant Ventures LLC, 525 W. Possum Road, Springfield; $103,000.

Judith A. Mercer to Judy A. Mercer, trustee, 731 Sheffield Drive, Springfield; $0.

James E. and Nancy J. Zimmerman to Timothy W. and Sue A. Carter, 575 Hornwood Drive, Springfield; $415,000.

Edith D. Young to Ronald and Kathleen Griffith, 345 Vale-Cemetery Road, Springfield; $270,000.

Bryon K. and Kay M. Spicer, trustees, 260 Victory Road, Springfield; $559,900.

