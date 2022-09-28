Property transfers:

Catherine A. and Timothy B. Coffelt, trustees to Sunray LLC, 301 N. Fountain Ave., Springfield; $175,000.

William E. and Janice K. Gregory to Janice K. Gregory, 1754 Pembrook Road, Springfield; none.

Nott Bad Investments LLC to MKT Venture LLC, 152 Hampton Place, Springfield; $150,000.

Nott Bad Investments LLC to MKT Venture LLC, 1723-1725 N. Limestone St., Springfield; $150,000.

Russel E. Crabtree to Sonja Jenkins, 7991 W. National Road, New Carlisle; $399,500.

Kenneth A. and Delores M. Snyder to Tanya Wilson, Bischoff Road, New Carlisle; $34,000.

Michelle R. Kelly to Chevy Cottrell, 569 Stratmore St., New Carlisle; $90,000.

Beverly A. Moore to Donna J. Berry and Sharon Lynn Patrick, 484 Winchester St., New Carlisle; none.

Aleana M. Rowe to Jessica Elaine Douglas, 939 Aspen Road, New Carlisle; $152,000.