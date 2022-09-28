Marriage licenses:
Tabitha Swaninger, 25, of Enon, student and Ryan Fitzgibbon, 25, of Enon, aircraft mechanic.
Gary Lammers, 79, of Springfield, retired and Rebecca Webster, 82, of Springfield, retired.
Jeanpierre Julio, 45, of Springfield, security and Moise Ketlie, 46, of Springfield, housekeeping.
Sarah Frick, 42, of Springfield, learning designer and Jonathan Young, 45, of Springfield, union carpenter.
Property transfers:
Catherine A. and Timothy B. Coffelt, trustees to Sunray LLC, 301 N. Fountain Ave., Springfield; $175,000.
William E. and Janice K. Gregory to Janice K. Gregory, 1754 Pembrook Road, Springfield; none.
Nott Bad Investments LLC to MKT Venture LLC, 152 Hampton Place, Springfield; $150,000.
Nott Bad Investments LLC to MKT Venture LLC, 1723-1725 N. Limestone St., Springfield; $150,000.
Russel E. Crabtree to Sonja Jenkins, 7991 W. National Road, New Carlisle; $399,500.
Kenneth A. and Delores M. Snyder to Tanya Wilson, Bischoff Road, New Carlisle; $34,000.
Michelle R. Kelly to Chevy Cottrell, 569 Stratmore St., New Carlisle; $90,000.
Beverly A. Moore to Donna J. Berry and Sharon Lynn Patrick, 484 Winchester St., New Carlisle; none.
Aleana M. Rowe to Jessica Elaine Douglas, 939 Aspen Road, New Carlisle; $152,000.