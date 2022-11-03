Current cases:
22CV0514: Rhonda Cosby v. Larry Harlow, Nicole Harlow, Hastings Mutual Insurance Company, UMR, action for money.
22CV0515: MyCUmortgage, LLC v. Clark County Treasurer, Robert R. Smith, Robert Ray Smith, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Robert R Smith aka Robert Ray Smith, United States of America, Department of Housing and Urbana Development, foreclosure.
22CV0516: Fifth Third Bank, National Association v. Clark County Treasurer, Bryant Zimmerman, Jane Doe Name Unknown, the Unknown Spouse of Bryant Zimmerman, if any, foreclosure.
All cases are up-to-date.
Marriage licenses:
Katrena Buell, 34, of South Vienna, electrical design and Steven Gulling, 39, of South Vienna, permaculture designer.
Property transfers:
Judith A. And Robert E. Lanter to Robert Frank James, 1736 Hillside Ave., Springfield; $62,000.
West Eliot to Carrillo Group LLC, 1720 Highland Ave., Springfield; $42,700.
Barbara G. Hart to Buyers LLC, 1816 Morgan St., Springfield; $45,000.
Comfort Living LLC to Carah Malone, 1601 E. Home Road, Springfield; $197,000.
Cathy Ernst to Ashley Maloney, 132 W. Perrin Ave., Springfield; none.
Qiana Shropshire to Jeffrey Mefford and Stephanie Coffey, 1609 Wittenberg Blvd., Springfield; $150,000.
Barbara G. Hart to Buyers LLC, 521 Rice St., Springfield; $45,000.
Mary and Willie Johnson to Mary Johnson, 1518 Clay St., Springfield; none.
Jerry and Lucinda L. O’Neill to Lucinda L. O’Neill, 133 Prairie Ave., Springfield; none.
Clark County Land Reutilization Corp to Krystal K. Potter, 2018 Clifton Ave., Springfield; none.
Ashley Hagans and Justin Perdue to Rusty and Frances Keller, 321 Monroe St., Springfield; $69,000.