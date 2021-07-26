21CV0211: US Bank National Trust Association v. Asset Acceptance LLC, Clark County Treasurer, Timothy S. Sparks, unknown spouse of Sparks, The Security National Bank and Trust Co., State of Ohio Department of Taxation, foreclosure.

21CV0212: John K. Clark, Jr. v. Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, Administrator of the estate of Ramiz Guliev, Gold Star Carriers Inc., Mad River Township Board of Trustees, National Continental Insurance, Nina Abdurakhmanova, Ohio Bureau of Workers Compenstation, Rocky Mountain Hospital and Medical Service Inc, other tort.