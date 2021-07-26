Cases called included:
21CV0211: US Bank National Trust Association v. Asset Acceptance LLC, Clark County Treasurer, Timothy S. Sparks, unknown spouse of Sparks, The Security National Bank and Trust Co., State of Ohio Department of Taxation, foreclosure.
21CV0212: John K. Clark, Jr. v. Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, Administrator of the estate of Ramiz Guliev, Gold Star Carriers Inc., Mad River Township Board of Trustees, National Continental Insurance, Nina Abdurakhmanova, Ohio Bureau of Workers Compenstation, Rocky Mountain Hospital and Medical Service Inc, other tort.
All case filings are up-to-date.
Marriage licenses:
Emma Olivia Benson, 20, of Enon, analyst and Chayton Mackenzie Lukkes, 24, of Culpeper, Virginia, information specialist.
Tracy Albert Botkin, 47, of South Vienna, self-employed and Melissa Christine Smith, 40, of Franklin Furnace, homemaker.
Zachary James Walden, 27, of Springfield, social worker and Lorna Gabrielle Thompson, 25, of Springfield, medical assistant.
Micheal William Robinson, 25, of News Castle, Indiana, sales and Raven Justice Utt, 23, of New Castle, Indiana, stay-at-home mom.
Property transfers:
Allison R. Hite and Charles M. Vanderberg to Jordan W. and Addie K. Nye, 139 Cimmaron Trl., Enon; $200,000
Larry D. and Patricia L. Edmunds to Patricia L. Edmunds, 1923 Granada Dr., Springfield; no fee
Security National Bank & Trust Co., to Kimberly Vanosdell, 1638 Biscayne Dr., Springfield; no fee
Amy N. Wade to Joshua T. and Kaylee N. Deel, 4722 Mesa Ln., Springfield; $204,000