Marriage licenses:

Robert W. McNier, 62, of Springfield, retired and Robin L. Sutherland, 56, of Springfield, Woeber.

Rebecca I. Philpot, 30, of New Carlisle, CMA and Dane A. Fecke, 30, of New Carlisle, trash man.

Carrie E. Lama, 30, of Springfield, purchasing specialist and Norman L. Watford II, 39, of Springfield, turf maintenance.

Randy E. McKinley, 64, of South Charleston, security and Deborah A. Marcum, 70, of Springfield, mail sorter and prepper.

Property transfers:

Berner Real Estate Investments LLC to John E. Poland, 515 N. Clairmont Ave., Springfield; $129,900.

Michael A. Goodridge II to Michael A. Goodridge II and Tamara L. Goodridge, 315 N. Burnett Road, Springfield; none.

Ben E. Thomas to Dan Harris and Marissa Turner, 1913 Fulton Ave., Springfield; $58,000.

Douglas T. and Kimberly R. Keeney to Douglas T. Keeney, 1832 Victory Drive, Springfield; none.

Gregory A. and Jane Gearhart to Gearhart Rentals LLC, 1594 Mound St., Springfield; none.

J.A. Butterfield LLC to Helen L. Brock and Chadrick Michael, 1552 Lexington Ave., Springfield; $50,000.

Donnie R. Propst to Hannah Guthrie, 647 E. Southern Ave., Springfield; $75,000.

Diallo W. and Wordie M. Nolcox to Donald D. Snyder Jr., 918 Rice St., Springfield; $105,000.

Kevan E. Luking to Andrea Halpin, 1566 Lagonda Ave., Springfield; none.

Clark County Land Reutilization Corp to Kyle Smith, 815 Laurel St., Springfield; none.