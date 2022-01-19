Hamburger icon
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

Marriage licenses:

Cortney Howser, 32, of Springfield, credit repair specialist and Daren Sickles, 35, of Springfield, tree specialist.

Property transfers:

Robert W. Bowen to Jeffrey A. Bowen, 1301 Butternut Dr., New Carlisle; no fee

Annabelle M. Gibson to Marvin R. and Sherry D. Arrowood, 1003 N. Scott St., New Carlisle; $113,500

Johnathan H. Murray to James R. Shelton, 322 Fenwick Dr., New Carlisle; $90,300

James C. Williams to Carla Wagner, 406 N. Church St., New Carlisle; no fee

Anne E. Pflaumer to Windreach Veterinary Services LLC, 201 N. Church St., New Carlisle; $160,000

Ronald Cameron and Ron Ray Griffith to Kate and Bradley Allan Nicholson, 20 N. Harrison St., Donnelsville; $143,000

Norma J. and Richard P. Wires to Norma Jean and Richard Paul Wires, Miller Road, Springfield; no fee

George A. Lawrence to George A. and Katheryn S. Lawrence, 3265 Old Springfield Road, Springfield; no fee

Pamela S. and Gordon C. Yanke to Kyle Howard, 1546 W. Sparrow Road, Springfield; $280,000

Karen L. and Bart F. Neer to NF Land LLC, 11425 Columbus Xenia London Road, South Charleston; no fee

A. C. Turner to Gary Turner, 3688 Rebert Pike, Springfield; no fee

Team 3 Farms LLC to Teresa M. and Phillip D. Walton Trustees; Tecumseh Road, $420,000

A.C. Turner to Gary Turner, 3698 Rebert Pike, Springfield; no fee

Team 3 Farms LLC to Teresa M. and Phillip D. Walton Trustees, Tecumseh Road Rear, Springfield; $420,000

Nelson E. Winters Trustee to Marcy A. Caldwell Trustee, 5155 Outerview Dr., Springfield; no fee

William McGahey to James McHenry and Haley Jumper, 3874 Schenley St., Enon; $173,000

Wayne R. Wilson Jr., to Emily Otten, 10796 Haddix Road, Fairborn; $174,000

J. A. Howard Trucking Inc., to Beverly S. Howard, 10955 Haddix Road, Fairborn; no fee

