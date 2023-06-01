BreakingNews
Marriage licenses:

Trudy A. Miller, 52, of Springfield, receptionist, and James R. Thomas, 52, Springfield, die maintenance.

Bianca J. Ramirez-Ortega, 31, of New Carlisle, housemaker, and Loza M. Ramos, 35, landscaping.

Julianna G. Brown, 33, of Catawba, paralegal, Dylan R. Sadler, 30, of Catawba, educator.

Property transfers:

Two Birdie Management Group LLC to Baymark Health Services Inc., 2126 N. Limestone St., Springfield; $215,000.

Andrea and Jason Sorrell to William P. Carter III, 313 E. Third St., Springfield; $115,900.

Altamaha LLC to David Vereen, 373 Terrace Drive, Springfield; $66,600.

Paul L. and Jacqueline Wolfe to Jacqueline, 1248 Klose Ave., New Carlisle; none.

Fadi Shoukri to Rafael I. Cruz, 200 Shephard St., New Carlisle; $210,000.

Samuel E. and Kimberly Holbrook, 37 Weinland St., New Carlisle; $152,500.

Anita Smith to Russell E. and Deborah Swartz, 1078 Enon Road, New Carlisle; $188,000.

Michael L. Davis to Byron W. J. and Rose McArthur, 5771 New Carlisle Pike, Springfield; $450,000.

Susan E. Smith to Justin L. and Taylor Greear, 514 Hamilton Ave., New Carlisle; $149,500.

Keith M. Fleming to Amberly Shouse, 303 Funston Ave., New Carlisle; $145,000.

