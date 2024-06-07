All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Jared E. Shoemaker, 39, of Springfield, material handler and Robin L. Wilbanks, 42, of Springfield, front desk clerk.

Justin T. Moon, 26, of New Carlisle, accreditation coordinator and Genevieve Danielle Ervin, 26, of New Carlisle, data specialist.

Chelsey M. Eagen, 31, of New Carlisle and Cole R. James, 34, of New Carlisle, contractor.

Enrique Trejo Mendoza, 31, of Springfield, construction and Erika Hernandez Hernandez, 31, of Springfield, housewife.

Property transfers:

Maurice B. Houston to Joshua and Victoria Foor, 4127 Tree Line Ave., Springfield; $360,000.

U.S. Bank National Association to Wenrick Family Limited Partnership, 163 Helen St., Enon; $113,100.

Gerald L. and Sarah P. Day to Michael J. and Nicole E. Hatfield, 2344 Erter Drive, Springfield; $220,000.

Carol Wayne to Jo Ann Hennigan, 1608 Sierra Ave., Springfield; $0.

Billie Sarven and Linda McKinney, 4857 Auston St., Springfield; $0.

Linda R. Burkholder to Janette M. Bailey, trustee, 1696 Fox Ridge Road, Springfield; $0.

Linda D. Dickinson to Jeffry and Nancy Ervin, 1688 Oldham Drive, Springfield; $222,000.

Shannon Wagner, trustee to Ted J. D. Gudorf LLM, trustee, 4255 Imperial Drive, Springfield; $0.

Sandra D. Barnett to Stephen P. and Patricia A. Hayslip, 1350 Elizabeth Court, Springfield; $242,000.

Raymond L. and Nancy A. Truebenbach to Raymond L. Truebenbach, 5141 N. Hampton Road, Springfield; $0.

Ivan E. and Donna L. Davidson to Elizabeth M. Stephan, trustee, 5646 N. Dayton-Lakeview Road, New Carlisle; $0.

Michael L. Allen and Mary H. Molen to Zachary M. and Austin L. Allen, trustees, 10141 Sigler Road, New Carlisle; $0.

Jodena R. Beale to Jodena R. Beale, trustee, 10927 George Allen Drive, South Vienna; $0.

Michael L. and Donna M. Williams to Matthew J. and Patricia A. Kamm, 1070 Sylvan Shores Drive, South Vienna; $385,000.

Theodore T. and Mary V. Allison to Jacquelin R. Gray, trustee, 2030, 2090 Callahan Road, South Vienna; $0.

Billie S. Miller to Billie S. Miller, 5625 Pleasant Chapel Road, Mechanicsburg; $0.

Kevin and Erin Miller to KM and Erin Miller, 9824 Mechanicsburg-Catawba Road, Mechanicsburg; $0.

Linda K. Addis to Dalton C. Haugen, 140 E. North St., Catawba; $195,000.

US Bank NA trustee to Amanda Finfrock and Michael Wyat, 2169 Springfield-Xenia Road, Springfield; $103,000.

Eric McCall to Hannah McCall, 2200 Seminole Ave., Springfield; $0.

Gracy Family Farms LLC to Gracy Family Farms LLC, 2250 W. First St., Springfield; $0.

Vernon R. Strait to Christie L. Forbes, 2922 W. National Road, Springfield; $0.

Edwin A. and Joyce A. Thielen to Joyce A. Thielen, 2934 Ironwood Drive, Springfield; $0.

Jerry D. and Lisa Jo Dodds to Jerry D. Dodds, 570 Tuttle Road, Springfield; $0.

Maeanna M. Morningstar to Leslie J. Morningstar, 3081 Springfield-Jamestown Road, Springfield; $0.

David E. and Eva M. Anderson to Daniel and Lauren M. Koranek, 3833 Malaga Circle, Springfield; $369,000.

NVR Inc. to Tamara D. and Michael L. Payne Jr., 164 Chesapeake Circle, Springfield; $322,200.

Staci L. Gall to Mattylyn Blevins and Brad A. Maiolo, 3315 Tackett St., Springfield; $164,000.

Bill A. and Joy L. Atkinson to Joy L. Atkinson, 1790 Pinehurst Drive, Springfield; $0.

Heather Woolum to Carolyn L. Gilley, 1149 Pheasant Run, Springfield; $210,000.

Deborah J. Brugger to Deborah J. and David F. Brugger, 1131 Armsgate Road, Springfield; $0.

GZD Springfield Ventures I LLC to GZD Springfield Ventures II LTD, 1490 Hillcrest Ave., Springfield; $0.

Stephen P. and Patricia A. Hayslip to Ryan P. Weeks and Abigail J. Berry, 1031 Bahia Drive, Springfield; $275,000.

Patricia A. Saunders to Jayme Mattimore, 1638 Marinette Drive, Springfield; $151,000.

Gary D. and Judith V. McDaniel to Judith V. McDaniel, 746 E. Home Road, Springfield; $0.

Rohit and Preeti Nezhad to Jame E. Zerkle, 2420 Greystone Lane, Springfield; $515,000.

Hazel M. and Mary E. Dixon to Mary E. Dixon, 1207 Vester Ave., Springfield; $0.

Vivalyn Knight to Pladasah LLC, 2630 Kilkenny Court, Springfield; $1,125,000.

Stephanie R. Echols to Stephanie R. Echols, trustee, 518 Rosewood Ave., Springfield; $0.

McCall McCune Homes LLC to Kashkish Inc., 1956 Springmont Ave., Springfield; $65,000.