X
Dark Mode Toggle

Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

News
41 minutes ago

Current cases:

23CV0092: Andre Kelley v. Mark Graham, National General Insurance Company, Ohio Department of Medicaid, personal injury.

All cases are up-to-date.

Property transfers:

Kelly McAtee, trustees to Kelly McAtee, trustee, 418 Bellevue Ave., Springfield; $40,000.

George D. Combs to Sheena K. Brooks, 23 Roseland Ave., Springfield; none.

Steve Biggs to McKenzie Investments and Consulting LLC, 1606 Karr St., Springfield; $33,000.

Nancy A. and John L. Schalm to Nancy A. Schalm, 2721 Hilltop Ave., Springfield; none.

Under God Roof LLC to Premier Property Rentals Ltd., 1436 East St., Springfield; none.

George D. Combs to Shannon K. Ditty, 1411 Schiller Ave., Springfield; none.

Brian K. DeWell to Brian K. and Heather J. DeWell, 1614 Sweetbriar Lane, Springfield; none.

Tammera Lynn Osborne to Anthony S. and Theresa Williamson, 1923 Sunset Ave., Springfield; $160,000.

Tammy L. Matthews to Del18 Investments LLC, 824 Mound St., Springfield; $37,500.

MMJ 84 LLC to Ram and Ambika Gurung, 1215 E. High St., Springfield; $214,000.

Springfields Eatery LLC to Shawn Rife, 915 E. Pleasant St., Springfield; none.

George Allen Ogden to Shawn Keyes II, 1589 Mound St., Springfield; $70,000.

Ashmore Properties LLC to Derek Brown, 422 Willard Ave., Springfield; $109,000.

Michael R. and Theresa A. Ratliff to Brian Morgan, 503 Linwood Ave., Springfield; $20,000.

David S. and Christianne C. Heckle Stiles to Lorena Suttles, 920 Elder St., Springfield; $49,000.

William R. Craycraft to Linda L. Craycraft, 837-839 Selma Road, Springfield; none.

In Other News
1
Cedarville student stabbed on campus, taken to hospital; second student...
2
JUST IN: Springfield man charged after deadly shooting of woman
3
Clark County Municipal Court cases
4
Kentucky Bourbon Trail attendance reaches record heights
5
Clark County health district, others work to reduce infant deaths
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top