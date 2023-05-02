Marriage licenses:
Jack Ramey, 38, of Springfield, none and Rachel Parks, 37, of Springfield, none.
Devin Copeland, 25, of New Carlisle, aeromedical tech and Antonia Ky, 25, of Dietrichingen Rheinland, none.
Savanna Helton, 29, of Springfield, assistant manager and Christopher Chave, 29, of Springfield, factory worker.
Property transfers:
Jaela B. Coffey to Charity A. Best, 1006 Campbell Ave., New Carlisle; $165,000.
Mary M. Seebeck to JPMorgan Chase Bank, 203 Slayton St., New Carlisle; $80,500.
Dale Cutlip to John L. Miller, 242 Braun St., New Carlisle; $166,000.
Terrence R. and Barbara L. O’Brien to David Fisher, 611 S. Tecumseh Road, Springfield; $186,700.
Kimberly A. Phares, trustee to Kimberly A. Phares, 206 Honey Creek Drive, New Carlisle; none.
Kevin Aaron and Yajaira Ramirez to Kevin Aaron Ramirez, 100 Cory St., New Carlisle; none.
Charles D. and Deborah L. Swann to Richard A. and Suzanne K. Kramer, 101 S. Clay St., New Carlisle; $145,000.
Nicole L. Faulkner to Troy Wes Castle, 917 Firwood Drive, New Carlisle; $150,000.
Kimberly A. Phares, trustee to Pamela K. Carr, 1208 Blue Bird Court, New Carlisle; none.
Charles R. and Rebecca K. Daniels to Pendletons Produce LLC, 4040 Upper Valley Pike, Springfield: $60,000.
Barbara Bechtel to Curtis Fulkerson and Erica Rogers, 2901 Troy Road, Springfield; $134,000.
Barbara E. Henderson to Kimberly L. Durnell, 3361 Scotsdale Drive, Springfield; $155,000.