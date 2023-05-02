Jaela B. Coffey to Charity A. Best, 1006 Campbell Ave., New Carlisle; $165,000.

Mary M. Seebeck to JPMorgan Chase Bank, 203 Slayton St., New Carlisle; $80,500.

Dale Cutlip to John L. Miller, 242 Braun St., New Carlisle; $166,000.

Terrence R. and Barbara L. O’Brien to David Fisher, 611 S. Tecumseh Road, Springfield; $186,700.

Kimberly A. Phares, trustee to Kimberly A. Phares, 206 Honey Creek Drive, New Carlisle; none.

Kevin Aaron and Yajaira Ramirez to Kevin Aaron Ramirez, 100 Cory St., New Carlisle; none.

Charles D. and Deborah L. Swann to Richard A. and Suzanne K. Kramer, 101 S. Clay St., New Carlisle; $145,000.

Nicole L. Faulkner to Troy Wes Castle, 917 Firwood Drive, New Carlisle; $150,000.

Kimberly A. Phares, trustee to Pamela K. Carr, 1208 Blue Bird Court, New Carlisle; none.

Charles R. and Rebecca K. Daniels to Pendletons Produce LLC, 4040 Upper Valley Pike, Springfield: $60,000.

Barbara Bechtel to Curtis Fulkerson and Erica Rogers, 2901 Troy Road, Springfield; $134,000.

Barbara E. Henderson to Kimberly L. Durnell, 3361 Scotsdale Drive, Springfield; $155,000.