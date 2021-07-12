springfield-news-sun logo
X

Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

News | 24 minutes ago

Current cases:

US Bank National Association v. Colleen Fowler, action for money

All filings are up-to-date.

Property transfers:

Martha Rose Naumoff to Ahmed Benahmed, 2754 Merritt St., Springfield; $93,500

Tracy L. Maiolo to Timothy W. Jones II, 1635 Victory Dr., Springfield; no fee

Lisa M. Duchac to Jaime Vargas Ibarra, 1038 Summer St., Springfield; $16,000

Vitaemo Homes LLC to Ryan Rowland, 1102 Burt St., Springfield; $25,000

Dennis K. and Cathy A. Summers to Kasey D. Fugate, 827 E. Cecil St., Springfield; $72,500

Mary K. Harmon to Lavonda M. Belle, 1818 Wittenberg Blvd., W., Springfield; $110,000

Morjorie Louise Westbrooks to Jewell Edythe Brigham Hall, 328 W. Southern Ave., Springfield; no fee

Tamara S. Jones to Our Home Investments LLC, 209 E. Euclid Ave., Springfield; $10,000

Ross W. McGregor and Catherine B. Crompton to Michael Mills Hawkins Jr., 38-2A W. High St., Springfield; $230,000

HKR Properties of Springfield LLC to Littleton Properties of Springfield LLC, 218-220 E. Madison Ave., Springfield; no fee

Carla A. Hughes to Hillary M. Lemelle, 319 Ardmore Road, Springfield; $187,500

Eddie K. and Debra L. Bray to Derek A. Roath and Clare M. Georges, 128 Ardmore Road, Springfield; $220,000

Gary C. and Sandra K. Zinger to Gary C. Zinger, 1823 Stratford Pl., Springfield; no fee

© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top