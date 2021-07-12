Current cases:
US Bank National Association v. Colleen Fowler, action for money
All filings are up-to-date.
Property transfers:
Martha Rose Naumoff to Ahmed Benahmed, 2754 Merritt St., Springfield; $93,500
Tracy L. Maiolo to Timothy W. Jones II, 1635 Victory Dr., Springfield; no fee
Lisa M. Duchac to Jaime Vargas Ibarra, 1038 Summer St., Springfield; $16,000
Vitaemo Homes LLC to Ryan Rowland, 1102 Burt St., Springfield; $25,000
Dennis K. and Cathy A. Summers to Kasey D. Fugate, 827 E. Cecil St., Springfield; $72,500
Mary K. Harmon to Lavonda M. Belle, 1818 Wittenberg Blvd., W., Springfield; $110,000
Morjorie Louise Westbrooks to Jewell Edythe Brigham Hall, 328 W. Southern Ave., Springfield; no fee
Tamara S. Jones to Our Home Investments LLC, 209 E. Euclid Ave., Springfield; $10,000
Ross W. McGregor and Catherine B. Crompton to Michael Mills Hawkins Jr., 38-2A W. High St., Springfield; $230,000
HKR Properties of Springfield LLC to Littleton Properties of Springfield LLC, 218-220 E. Madison Ave., Springfield; no fee
Carla A. Hughes to Hillary M. Lemelle, 319 Ardmore Road, Springfield; $187,500
Eddie K. and Debra L. Bray to Derek A. Roath and Clare M. Georges, 128 Ardmore Road, Springfield; $220,000
Gary C. and Sandra K. Zinger to Gary C. Zinger, 1823 Stratford Pl., Springfield; no fee