Marriage licenses:
Shawnda Marie Brookshire, 35, of Springfield, none and Devion Darius Waters, 34, of Springfield, production.
Kelsey Marie Demjan, 27, of Hilliard, teacher and Alexander Joseph Pillion, 32, of Mechanicsburg, software engineer.
Christina Shawntae, 29, of Springfield, cosmetologist and Tyler Anthony Keyton, 27, of Springfield, field tech.
Daryl Dean Skinner, 33, of Medway, warehouse inventory and Mary Margaret Heinrich, 28, of Medway, RMA.
Property transfers:
Phyllis J. and Louise M. Tropp to Douglas E. Tropp, 5379 Dayton-Springfield Road, Springfield; $242,100
Judy A. and Larry H. Miller to Charles E. and Rozanne L. Miller Pencil, 6961 Southern Vista Dr., Enon; $195,000
Stephanie Kelly Brown to Jeremiah David Ward, 3916 New York Dr., Enon; $144,000
Ryan P. and Allen Morgan to Allen Morgan, 4561 Green Meadows Dr., Enon; no fee
Virginia L. Dulaney to Ronald and Alicia Good, 4682 Caddington St., Enon; $145,000
Rozanne L. Miller to David J. and Pamela Small, 3034 Willow Run Cir., Enon; $214,900
Linda Grimm to David Hunt, 4445 S. Tecumseh Road, Springfield; no fee
Jami J. and Shane Williams to Jami J. Williams, 5677 Baldwin Lane, Springfield; no fee
Deborah D. and Matthew A. Estep to Heidi M. and Dennis W. Collier Jr., 6063 Morris Road, Springfield; $240,000
John Scott Crall to Latosha N. and Jon M. Burkhardt, 1908 Biscayne Dr., Springfield; no fee