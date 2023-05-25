All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Corey B. S. Massey, 37, of Springfield, truck driver and Tracy D. Quinn, 31, LPN.

Shanna L. Hare, 31, of Beavercreek, RN and Daniel R. Kelly, 33, of Beavercreek, contract specialist.

Marina K. Sweet, 27, of Sandusky, MI, veterinarian and Garrett W. Stout, 27, of Sandusky, MI, product specialist.

Ashlyn N. Farwell, 29, of Medway, designer and Eric J. Donaldson, 30, of Medway, propane driver.

Property transfers:

Katricia Welliford to Jorge A. S. Villatoro, 915 W. Liberty St., Springfield; $68,000.

Gregory C. Smith to David G. Smith, 1415 Darwin Ave., Springfield; none.

Sherman Garrison Properties LLC to Mr. Deeds LLC, 1124-1126, 1118-1120 Maiden Lane, Springfield; $150,000.

Barbara G. Hart to Burt S. Harmison, 1122-1125 W. North St., Springfield; $1,500.

Albert Gremlin LLC to Barbara G. Hart, 714 Rubsam St., Springfield; $38,500.

New Ohio Investments LLC to Seddy Real Estate LLC, 227 N. Shaffer St., Springfield; $45,000.

Theodore E. and Wendy A. Delong to Theodore E. Delong, 1650 Commerce Road, Springfield; none.

Linda Jones to Kellie M. and Edward E. Richards, 2206 S. Hadley Road, Springfield; $135,000.