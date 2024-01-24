23CV0062: Mariner Finance LLC v. Takiera King, action for money.

23CV0063: Cornelius McDaniel v. Linda Berry, Carrie Hensley, Gabriel Hensley, Jane Does 1-10, Jane Does 11-20 Also Known As Kayana Last Name Unknown, Ohio Department of Medicaid, personal injury.

23CV0064: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio Inc v. Mackenzie Walton Bostic, action for money.

23CV0065: Mariner Finance LLC v. Amanda M. Warner, action for money.

23CV0066: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio Inc v. Tatiana Evans, action for money.

23CV0067: Mariner Finance LLC v. Charles Lang, action for money.

23CV0068: The Huntington National Bank v. Clark County Treasurer, Andrea J. Hayslip, John Doe Unknown Spouse of Andrea J. Hayslip, foreclosure.

23CV0069: MidFirst Bank v. Clark County Treasurer, Discover Bank issuer of Discover Card by its Servicing Agent Discover Financial SVCS, Inc, Jane Doe Name Unknown, the Unknown Spouse of Tobin M Price if any, Tobin M. Price, The United States of America, The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, foreclosure.

Marriage licenses:

Trace M. Cole, 21, of New Carlisle and Micayla O. R. Orr, 21, of Dayton, cosmotologist.

Property transfers:

Todd A. Fadley to Todd A. and Julie A. Fadley, 627 Snowhill Blvd., Springfield; $0.

Anthony L. Williams Jr. to Forest Hills LLC, 2446 Irwin Ave., Springfield; $87,500.

James Tippens to John F. Torsell III, 2431 Irwin Ave., Springfield; $106,000.

Tina Dowell to Tina Dowell and Chelsea Quesinberry, 2750 E. High St., Springfield; $0.

Hearthstone Solutions LLC to Hope C. and Daniel L. Smith, 2050 Kenton St., Springfield; $99,900.

706 S. Burnett Inc. to Austin R. Littler and Emily R. Gifford, 2007 Prospect Circle, Springfield; $129,900.