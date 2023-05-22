Current cases:
23CV0317: The Bank of New York Mellon f/k/a The Bank of New York as successor trustee for JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., as Trustee for the benefit of the Certificate holders of Equity One ABS, Inc. Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates Series 2002-4 v. Clark County Treasurer, Brooks Miller, Brooks A. Miller, Linda W. Riddle, Susanne L. Riddle, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Brooks A. Miller aka Brooks Miller, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Linda W. Riddle, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Susanne L. Riddle, foreclosure.
23CV0318: Universal 1 Credit Union Inc. v. Brian Elam, breach of contract.
23CV0319: MyCUmortgage LLC v. Clark County Treasure, Christopher L. Meade Sr., United States of America, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Christopher L. Meade Sr., foreclosure.
23CV0320: The City of Springfield, Ohio v. Terry L. Reed, action for money.
All cases are up-to-date.
Marriage licenses:
Matthew J. Ruppert, 23, of Fort Wayne, IN, full-time student and Hannah E. Withers, 23, of Fishers, IN, account manager.
Property transfers:
James G. and Cheryl A. Whipp to India Mendoza, 5249 Richmoor Road, Springfield; $170,000.
WJHOH LLC to John R. Linardos, 1341 Taywell Court, Springfield; $220,000.
WJHOH LLC to Yianni Laventzis and Haley Kimble, 1350 Taywell Court, Springfield; $220,000.
Randall S. and Sandra D. Barnett to Sandra D. Barnett, 1350 Elizabeth Court, Springfield; none.
Rex 5600 LLC to Stonefield Investments LLC, 5320 Urbana Road, Springfield; $205,000.
Marc T. Vlasic to Jaela and Scott McLin, 11293 Carriage Hill Drive, New Carlisle; $291,000.
David G. Raymond Sr. to Philip G. and Andrea M. Myers, 4510 Vernon-Asbury Road, South Vienna; $275,000.