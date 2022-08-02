Marriage licenses:
Raymond Mutter, 33, of South Charleston, maintenance technician and Kathryn Baxla, 29, of South Charleston, EHS specialist.
Steven Lynch, 33, of Springfield, CNC programmer and Torie Nier, 29, of Springfield, counselor.
Property transfers:
Chris C. Tutus and Debra L. Schutte to Chris Titus, 4459 Snyder Domer Road, Springfield; no fee
Jerry L. Salmons and Dawn C. Kytta to Jalynn and James Venis, 6060 Johnson Road, Springfield; $450,000
Joanne K. Schmidt Trustee to Larry J. Baker, 2916 W. First St., Springfield; no fee
Penny J. Reynolds Trustee to Erin and Michael Knapp, 4136 Cedar Hills Ave., Springfield; $275, 000
Dale W. Marton to Teresa and Alfredo Burgos, 4280 Evans Ave., Springfield; $395,000
Nancy L. Callison to Lisa M. Holmes, 2270 Ebersole Road, Springfield; no fee
Daniella and Eliel Castillo to Kristina Murray, 1631 Bending Tree Dr., New Carlisle; $285,500
Mary E. Scott to Anna and William Stephens, 6001 Springfield-Jamestown Road, Springfield; $405,000
Zachary Uselton to John Paul Mitchell and Kendra Sue Beckman, 5406 Springfield-Jamestown Road, Springfield; $178,000
Janice K. and David P. Augustus Trustees and Joel A. Augustus Trustee, 1956 Newlove Road, South Charleston; no fee
Neil and Linda Slusher to John P. and Shelley A. Chelman,6475 Fletcher Chapel Road, South Charleston; $275,500
Maureen D. Murray to Murray and Sons Properties LLC, 4760 E. National Road, Springfield; no fee