Springfield Resurgence: Area colleges key to developing local workforce
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

47 minutes ago

Marriage licenses:

Raymond Mutter, 33, of South Charleston, maintenance technician and Kathryn Baxla, 29, of South Charleston, EHS specialist.

Steven Lynch, 33, of Springfield, CNC programmer and Torie Nier, 29, of Springfield, counselor.

Property transfers:

Chris C. Tutus and Debra L. Schutte to Chris Titus, 4459 Snyder Domer Road, Springfield; no fee

Jerry L. Salmons and Dawn C. Kytta to Jalynn and James Venis, 6060 Johnson Road, Springfield; $450,000

Joanne K. Schmidt Trustee to Larry J. Baker, 2916 W. First St., Springfield; no fee

Penny J. Reynolds Trustee to Erin and Michael Knapp, 4136 Cedar Hills Ave., Springfield; $275, 000

Dale W. Marton to Teresa and Alfredo Burgos, 4280 Evans Ave., Springfield; $395,000

Nancy L. Callison to Lisa M. Holmes, 2270 Ebersole Road, Springfield; no fee

Daniella and Eliel Castillo to Kristina Murray, 1631 Bending Tree Dr., New Carlisle; $285,500

Mary E. Scott to Anna and William Stephens, 6001 Springfield-Jamestown Road, Springfield; $405,000

Zachary Uselton to John Paul Mitchell and Kendra Sue Beckman, 5406 Springfield-Jamestown Road, Springfield; $178,000

Janice K. and David P. Augustus Trustees and Joel A. Augustus Trustee, 1956 Newlove Road, South Charleston; no fee

Neil and Linda Slusher to John P. and Shelley A. Chelman,6475 Fletcher Chapel Road, South Charleston; $275,500

Maureen D. Murray to Murray and Sons Properties LLC, 4760 E. National Road, Springfield; no fee

