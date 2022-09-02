Marriage licenses:
Miguel Powers, 60, of Springfield, disabled and Debra Smith, 56, of Springfield, disabled.
Anthony Kimble, 45, of Springfield, tree care industry and Anna Conley, 45, of Springfield, office manager.
Taylor Sowards, 28, of Springfield, real estate agent and Robert Laughlin, 28, of Springfield, sales manager.
Sarah Cogan, 36, of Tremont City, daycare teacher and Thomas Loman, 35, of Findlay, life insurance salesmen.
Property transfers:
Barbara G. Hart to Jose Antonio Davila, 175 N. Bird Road, Springfield; $24,000
Forest D. Rodgers Jr., to Ashley and Benjamin D. Randall, 3196 Old Clifton Road, Springfield; $200,000
Clark County Land Reutilization Corp to Sherry L. Martin, 714 Lyle Ave., Springfield; no fee
Betty A. Portis to Auilla L. Portis, Knickerbocker Ave., Rear, Springfield; no fee
Rudolph J. Mosketti Jr., to Nichole Rowland, 1509 Villa Road, Springfield; $205,000
Target Enterprises to K and C Properties LLC, 1150 E. Home Road, Springfield; $245,000
Ernest C. Husted Jr., to Anthony French III, 119 S. Light St., Rear, Springfield; no fee
Charles Montgomery Demmy to Michael and Kelly Schoonoverm 1501 Broadway St., Springfield; $122,000
Meagan and Micah Wagner to Kelsey L. Ruby, 1911 Maiden Lane, Springfield; $150,000
Robert H. and Penny McPeek to David and Brenda Perkins, 2125 Rutland Ave., Springfield; $87,900
Catz Real Estate LLC to Stanley Mannering, 2814 Lowman St., Springfield; $70,000
Woodburn Management LP to G & C Home Rentals LLC, 609 S. Burnett Road, Springfield; $54,000
US Bank Trust National Association to Bryan Peterson, 2033 Beatrice St., Springfield; $59,900
Nancy Summers to Anita Enderton, 108 N. Douglas Ave., Springfield; $90,000