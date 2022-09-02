BreakingNews
Several Clark, Champaign County offices to close for Labor Day
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

News
19 minutes ago

Marriage licenses:

Miguel Powers, 60, of Springfield, disabled and Debra Smith, 56, of Springfield, disabled.

Anthony Kimble, 45, of Springfield, tree care industry and Anna Conley, 45, of Springfield, office manager.

Taylor Sowards, 28, of Springfield, real estate agent and Robert Laughlin, 28, of Springfield, sales manager.

Sarah Cogan, 36, of Tremont City, daycare teacher and Thomas Loman, 35, of Findlay, life insurance salesmen.

Property transfers:

Barbara G. Hart to Jose Antonio Davila, 175 N. Bird Road, Springfield; $24,000

Forest D. Rodgers Jr., to Ashley and Benjamin D. Randall, 3196 Old Clifton Road, Springfield; $200,000

Clark County Land Reutilization Corp to Sherry L. Martin, 714 Lyle Ave., Springfield; no fee

Betty A. Portis to Auilla L. Portis, Knickerbocker Ave., Rear, Springfield; no fee

Rudolph J. Mosketti Jr., to Nichole Rowland, 1509 Villa Road, Springfield; $205,000

Target Enterprises to K and C Properties LLC, 1150 E. Home Road, Springfield; $245,000

Ernest C. Husted Jr., to Anthony French III, 119 S. Light St., Rear, Springfield; no fee

Charles Montgomery Demmy to Michael and Kelly Schoonoverm 1501 Broadway St., Springfield; $122,000

Meagan and Micah Wagner to Kelsey L. Ruby, 1911 Maiden Lane, Springfield; $150,000

Robert H. and Penny McPeek to David and Brenda Perkins, 2125 Rutland Ave., Springfield; $87,900

Catz Real Estate LLC to Stanley Mannering, 2814 Lowman St., Springfield; $70,000

Woodburn Management LP to G & C Home Rentals LLC, 609 S. Burnett Road, Springfield; $54,000

US Bank Trust National Association to Bryan Peterson, 2033 Beatrice St., Springfield; $59,900

Nancy Summers to Anita Enderton, 108 N. Douglas Ave., Springfield; $90,000

