Property transfers:

Barbara G. Hart to Jose Antonio Davila, 175 N. Bird Road, Springfield; $24,000

Forest D. Rodgers Jr., to Ashley and Benjamin D. Randall, 3196 Old Clifton Road, Springfield; $200,000

Clark County Land Reutilization Corp to Sherry L. Martin, 714 Lyle Ave., Springfield; no fee

Betty A. Portis to Auilla L. Portis, Knickerbocker Ave., Rear, Springfield; no fee

Rudolph J. Mosketti Jr., to Nichole Rowland, 1509 Villa Road, Springfield; $205,000

Target Enterprises to K and C Properties LLC, 1150 E. Home Road, Springfield; $245,000

Ernest C. Husted Jr., to Anthony French III, 119 S. Light St., Rear, Springfield; no fee

Charles Montgomery Demmy to Michael and Kelly Schoonoverm 1501 Broadway St., Springfield; $122,000

Meagan and Micah Wagner to Kelsey L. Ruby, 1911 Maiden Lane, Springfield; $150,000

Robert H. and Penny McPeek to David and Brenda Perkins, 2125 Rutland Ave., Springfield; $87,900

Catz Real Estate LLC to Stanley Mannering, 2814 Lowman St., Springfield; $70,000

Woodburn Management LP to G & C Home Rentals LLC, 609 S. Burnett Road, Springfield; $54,000

US Bank Trust National Association to Bryan Peterson, 2033 Beatrice St., Springfield; $59,900

Nancy Summers to Anita Enderton, 108 N. Douglas Ave., Springfield; $90,000