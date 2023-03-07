23CV0153: U.S. Bank National Association v. Jerry Nunley, breach of contract.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Kaliyah Fulton, 24, of Enon, federal technician and Joshua Cunningham, 24, of Springfield, UPS driver.

Charles Purcell Jr., 23, of Springfield, unemployed and Ruby Atha, 20, of Springfield, unemployed.

Kelsey Snyder, 27, of Springfield, teacher and Lucas Wells, 27, of Dublin, analytic solutions associate.

Robert Dunn, 56, of Springfield, union carpenter and Dawn Hatter, 48, of Springfield, assembly.

Property transfers:

Matthew Barbee and Courtney A. Keller to Ronald Waldorf and Barbara Gullo, 824 Snowhill Blvd., Springfield; $180,000.

Zachary M. and Shelbie W. Harvey to Zachary M. Harvey, 700 Snowhill Blvd., Springfield; none.

Lindsay Mckenna to Justin Rowland, 2159 Harshman Blvd., Springfield; $125,000.

Board of Education City of Springfield to Bruce and Elizabeth Kelley, 280 S. Clairmont Ave., Springfield; none.

Kmmo LLC to 247 Burnett Property Holdings LLC, 247 S. Burnett Road, Springfield; none.

Jonathan and Lisa Spar to Premier Property Rentals LTD, 510 S. Arlington Ave., Springfield; $50,000.

Dana Sims to Gary Christopher (?) to K and K Properties LLC, 414 Willow Drive, Springfield; $78,000.

Bonnie Kay Curtis to Jacob Moore, 386 Mt. Joy St., Springfield; $118,000.

Bonnie Vannoy to JC Liquidators LLC, 2405 Mayfair Drive, Springfield; $45,000.

Dean V. Diffendal To Deena L. Baker, trustee, 615 Mt. Joy St., Springfield; none.

Moongate Properties LLC to Maria Corona Flor Fernandez, 1005 Mt. Joy St., Springfield; $118,000.