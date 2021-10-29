All files are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Kyna Marie Dian Kennedy, 32, of Medway, CNC and Tyler Garrett Perry, 28, of Medway, forklift operator.

Courtney Marie DeWitt, 26, of Tremont City, nurse and Caleb Joseph David Wolfe, 25, of Tremont City, nursing assistant.

Olivia Devine Hicks, 22, of South Charleston, RN and Logan Isaac Coppock, 22, Yellow Springs, farmer.

Property transfers:

Phyllis C. Wells to Gerald D. Wells, 3715 Old Mill Road, Springfield; no fee

Walter E. and Helen L. Sowers Trustees to Helen L. Sowers Trustee, 3561 Lower Valley Pike, Springfield; no fee

Ohoud Alakdhar and Jim Click to Christopher M. Briggs Jr., 2407 Brookdale Dr., Springfield; $260,000

Steven Riffle to Danielle Banks and Kenneth Mock, 3946 Raymond Dr., Enon; $180,000

Mandy L. Hooper to Charles and Kassandra Cox, 4333 Tamara St., Enon; $185,000

Russell D. and Barbara A. Harrod to Barbara A. Harrod, 3033 Willow Run Cir., Enon; no fee

Fred N. Silliman to Virginia Jelinek Trustee, 2023 Willow Run Cir., Enon; $211,000

Anthony and Lisa M. Glassburn to Robert and Karen K. Meyer, 5313 Waverly St., Fairborn; $145,000

John T. and Deborah S. Patton to Vania L. and Michael J. Whitlock, 3801 Quail Hollow Ct., Springfield; $315,000