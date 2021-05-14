springfield-news-sun logo
X

Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

News | 1 hour ago

Property transfers:

John Aaron Overholser to P&C Investment Properties LLP, 101 Milton-Carlisle Road, Springfield, $80,000

Robert D. Cornwell to Kristopher L. Cornwell Trustee, 6903 W. National Road, New Carlisle; no fee

Joan Saunders to Sarah and Jack Hockett, 752 Free Road, New Carlisle; $269,900

Michael A. and Summer L. Powell to Michael A. Powell, 1637 Lammes Lane, New Carlisle; no fee

Mary J. Covert to Theresa L. Armentrout and Patrick A. Covert, 1011 Beach Dr., Medway; no fee

Ronald J. Getter to Courtney Rider Conkel, 230 Grove Road, Medway; $156,000

Joanne ONey to James Edward Oney Jr., 284 Winchester St., New Carlisle; no fee

Allen and S. June Humphreys and Allen Humphreys, 837 Weinland St., New Carlisle; no fee

Miranda J. Munoz to Mirian Ramirez, 1227 Klose Ave., New Carlisle; $137,000

Sara R. Fowler to Jeffrey A. Smithberger, 318 Weinland St., New Carlisle; $99,000

Timothy W. and Christina A. Emberton to Christina A. and Timothy W. Emberton Jr., 353 S. Dayton-Lakeview Road, New Carlisle; no fee

Christina Thomas and Clyde Suttles to Christina Suttles, 4783 New Carlisle Pike, Springfield; no fee

Anthony F. Dobbels to Danette M. and Steven B. Brown Jr., 5063 W. National Road, Springfield; $122,000

Raymah F. Thompson to Elizabeth Russell, 11348 Lower Valley Pike, Medway; $155,000

Dubes LLC to Berner Real Estate Investments LLC, 102 E. Lake Ave., New Carlisle; $65,000

Russell and Diana Randall to Diana Randall, 1021 Bittersweet Dr., New Carlisle; no fee

Lori A. and Thomas S. Lowe to Eduardo M. Mendoza, 1019 White Pine St., New Carlisle; $127,000

John R. Thomas to Bryan King, 202 Rawson Dr., New Carlisle; $67,500

ABA REO LLC to Sasha E. Powers, 320 Fenwick Dr., New Carlisle; $120,000

In Other News

© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top