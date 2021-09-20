Marriage licenses:
Amanda Blake Patri McConnaughey, 31, of Springfield, none and William Edwin Bellis, Jr., 41, of Springfield, day setter.
Morgan Carol DeWitt, 30, of Plainfield, Ind., marketing director and Samuel Pleak Morris, 31, of Plainfield, Ind., accounts receivable.
Jake Richard Schimmoller, 24, of Springfield, team leader and Rachel Senora Jewett-Adams, 26, of Springfield, none.
Ashley Lynn Beckett, 32, of New Carlisle, homemaker and Jason Earl Davis, 38, of New Carlisle, operating engineer.
Jonathan Roger Osborne, 30, of New Carlisle, wastewater operator and Elizabeth Nicole Bush, 29, of New Carlisle, EVS supervisor.
Courtney Paige McCounnaughey, 27, of New Carlisle, project assistant and Taylor Nelson Turnmire, 29, of New Carlisle, welder.
Property transfers:
Andrew S. Nickell to Alma Chavez and Adrian Perez, 607 Spinning Road, New Carlisle; $140,000
Melissa D. and Donald W. McKee Jr., to Wilson Leonardo Recinos Martinez, 700 N. Scott St., New Carlisle; $59,000
Jose and Gergoria Bernardino Murillo to Jose Eduardo Bernardino, 204 W. Jackson St., New Carlisle; no fee
Rose Lynn LLC to James H. and Sara A. Monroe, 3384 Flowerdale Road, Springfield; $149,900
Jennifer R. Dennis Trustee to Jared M. and Jennifer A. Shafer, 4194 Autum Creek Dr., Springfield; $440,000
Jerry A. Cligrow to Vicky J. Trotter, 4566 Hominy Ridge Road, Springfield; $221,000
Kimberly Harris to Bradley Harris, 4163 Troy Road, Springfield; no fee
Norma J. Wade to Aaron D. Johnson, 5145 Willowdale Road, Springfield; $190,000
Dolores S. Berrien Trustee to Melissa and Nicholas Owens, 7781 Springfield-Jamestown Road, Springfield; $299,900
Whitney R. Childs to Aaron and Jennifer R. Scott, 90 Newlove Road, South Charleston; $190,000