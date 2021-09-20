Jonathan Roger Osborne, 30, of New Carlisle, wastewater operator and Elizabeth Nicole Bush, 29, of New Carlisle, EVS supervisor.

Courtney Paige McCounnaughey, 27, of New Carlisle, project assistant and Taylor Nelson Turnmire, 29, of New Carlisle, welder.

Property transfers:

Andrew S. Nickell to Alma Chavez and Adrian Perez, 607 Spinning Road, New Carlisle; $140,000

Melissa D. and Donald W. McKee Jr., to Wilson Leonardo Recinos Martinez, 700 N. Scott St., New Carlisle; $59,000

Jose and Gergoria Bernardino Murillo to Jose Eduardo Bernardino, 204 W. Jackson St., New Carlisle; no fee

Rose Lynn LLC to James H. and Sara A. Monroe, 3384 Flowerdale Road, Springfield; $149,900

Jennifer R. Dennis Trustee to Jared M. and Jennifer A. Shafer, 4194 Autum Creek Dr., Springfield; $440,000

Jerry A. Cligrow to Vicky J. Trotter, 4566 Hominy Ridge Road, Springfield; $221,000

Kimberly Harris to Bradley Harris, 4163 Troy Road, Springfield; no fee

Norma J. Wade to Aaron D. Johnson, 5145 Willowdale Road, Springfield; $190,000

Dolores S. Berrien Trustee to Melissa and Nicholas Owens, 7781 Springfield-Jamestown Road, Springfield; $299,900

Whitney R. Childs to Aaron and Jennifer R. Scott, 90 Newlove Road, South Charleston; $190,000