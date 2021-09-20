springfield-news-sun logo
X

Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

News
9 minutes ago

Marriage licenses:

Amanda Blake Patri McConnaughey, 31, of Springfield, none and William Edwin Bellis, Jr., 41, of Springfield, day setter.

Morgan Carol DeWitt, 30, of Plainfield, Ind., marketing director and Samuel Pleak Morris, 31, of Plainfield, Ind., accounts receivable.

Jake Richard Schimmoller, 24, of Springfield, team leader and Rachel Senora Jewett-Adams, 26, of Springfield, none.

Ashley Lynn Beckett, 32, of New Carlisle, homemaker and Jason Earl Davis, 38, of New Carlisle, operating engineer.

Jonathan Roger Osborne, 30, of New Carlisle, wastewater operator and Elizabeth Nicole Bush, 29, of New Carlisle, EVS supervisor.

Courtney Paige McCounnaughey, 27, of New Carlisle, project assistant and Taylor Nelson Turnmire, 29, of New Carlisle, welder.

Property transfers:

Andrew S. Nickell to Alma Chavez and Adrian Perez, 607 Spinning Road, New Carlisle; $140,000

Melissa D. and Donald W. McKee Jr., to Wilson Leonardo Recinos Martinez, 700 N. Scott St., New Carlisle; $59,000

Jose and Gergoria Bernardino Murillo to Jose Eduardo Bernardino, 204 W. Jackson St., New Carlisle; no fee

Rose Lynn LLC to James H. and Sara A. Monroe, 3384 Flowerdale Road, Springfield; $149,900

Jennifer R. Dennis Trustee to Jared M. and Jennifer A. Shafer, 4194 Autum Creek Dr., Springfield; $440,000

Jerry A. Cligrow to Vicky J. Trotter, 4566 Hominy Ridge Road, Springfield; $221,000

Kimberly Harris to Bradley Harris, 4163 Troy Road, Springfield; no fee

Norma J. Wade to Aaron D. Johnson, 5145 Willowdale Road, Springfield; $190,000

Dolores S. Berrien Trustee to Melissa and Nicholas Owens, 7781 Springfield-Jamestown Road, Springfield; $299,900

Whitney R. Childs to Aaron and Jennifer R. Scott, 90 Newlove Road, South Charleston; $190,000

In Other News
1
Clark County Municipal Court cases
2
Springfield to consider naming section of Clark Street to honor...
3
Coronavirus: Springfield Regional Medical Center faces triple threat...
4
Mechanicsburg schools to require short-term masking for certain classes
5
Book on South Charleston history: ‘It’s just a marvelous story of a...
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top