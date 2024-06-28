24CV0493: Mariner Finance, LLC v. Melissa Odum, action for money.

24CV0494: Mariner Finance, LLC v. Ronald L. Conley, action for money.

24CV0495: Discover Bank v. James Smith, action for money.

24CV0496: The Huntington National Bank v. Barbara E. Penrod, Treasurer of Clark County, United States of America, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Barbara E. Penrod, foreclosure.

24CV0497: Mariner Finance, LLC v. Bernice K. Gilliam, action for money.

24CV0498: Mariner Finance, LLC v. Antonio Z. Wilson, action for money.

24CV0499: Mariner Finance, LLC v. Sandra D. Mckelvy, action for money.

24CV0500: Mariner Finance, LLC v. Heather Miller, action for money.

24CV0501: Primelending, A PlainsCapital Company v. Clark County Treasurer, John L. Mitchem, JR, Unknown Occupant/Tenant, If Any, Name Unknown, Unknown Spouse of John Louis Mitchem, JR., If any, Name Unknown, foreclosure.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Spenser Exavier, 33, of Springfield, employed to Nadege JN Philippe, 35, of Springfield none.

Property transfers:

DND Property Management LTD to MH Homes LLC, 827, 833 S. Limestone St., Springfield; $78,800.

Brent F. Daniels to Rhea Battle, 316 W. Euclid Ave., Springfield; $70,000.

Stephen Jackson to Gilbert Fortil, 25 E. Grand Ave., Springfield; $25,000.

US Bank National Association Trustee to Herlex Duromain, 133-135 E. Grand Ave., Springfield; $46,000.

BBJD Ventures LLC to Herlex Duromain, 124-126 E. Southern Ave., Springfield; $55,000.

Hector Villatoto and Juana Aracely to Hector Villatoro and Juana Aracely, 620 E. Southern Ave., Springfield; $0.

District Council of Springfield Ohio to J Future Equities LLC, 1220 Linden Ave., Springfield; $140,000.

District Council of Springfield Ohio to J Future Equities LLC, 410 Rice St., Springfield; $140,000.

Sergio O. Becerra to Warrior Wash and Dry LLC, 1102-1104 Woodlawn Ave., Springfield; $100,000.

David M. Dillahunt, trustee to Timothy L. and Julia G. Cook, 262 N. Broadmoor Blvd., Springfield; $0.

Robert O. and Virginia M. Wambsgans to Virginia M. Wambsgans, 314 S. Broadmoor Blvd., Springfield; $0.

Sharon E. Slusher to Matthew D. Johnson, 1836 Longview Drive, Springfield; $185,000.

Darren Eichelberger to Zachary L. and Madalyn F. Vaughn, 1751 Stratford Place, Springfield; $239,000.

James A. and Regina A. Hannon to Aiderra LLC, 127 Kewbury Road, Springfield; $0.

Victoria L. Cooper and Amy Scharmer to Victoria L. Cooper, 7431 Milton-Carlisle Road, Springfield; $0.

Mark Loring to Mark and Susan M. Loring, 9295 W. National Road, New Carlisle; $0.

Robert E. Lovett to Enriquez Investments LLC, 9760 Lower Valley Pike, Medway; $95,000.

Wilmington Savings Fund Society to Aveyard Paul Rentals LLC, 1207 Chalet Ave., New Carlisle; $108,500.

Christian and Netasha Backous to Nenvel F. and Freda M. Castle, 1132 Fyffe Ave., New Carlisle; $163,000.

Melissa L. O’Malley to Boling Investments Limited, 420 Weinland St., New Carlisle; $125,000.

Junior Investments Limited LLC to Junior Investments Limited, 209 Shepard St., New Carlisle; $0.

Miranda J. Munoz to Ronald Swaney, 313 Ravenwood Drive, Springfield; $250,000.

Miranda E. Jacobs to Barbara A. and Jack L. Grimm Sr., 4969 Shannon Ave., Springfield; $339,900.

Marcia D. Detrick to Aaron P. Detrick, 267 S. Tecumseh Road, Springfield; $0.

Joshua T. and Donald W. McKee Jr. to Brandon E. Curtis, 4013 Osborn Road, Medway; $120,000.

Ronald L. Greene to Callie and Ryan Fairchild, 4439 Osborn Road, Medway; $122,000.

Vijaya Devatha to Devatha Main Street LLC, 432 N. Main St., New Carlisle; $0.

Bernard W. Palmatier to Bernard W. and Judy C. Palmatier, 411 W. Madison St., New Carlisle; $0.

Timothy J. Harmeyer to Tim Harmeyer Properties LLC, 705 Brookfield Drive, New Carlisle; $0.

Victoriano Trujillo to Robert T. and Shirley I. Villafranca, 505 Funston Ave., New Carlisle; $242,500.

Frank N. Marino to Cassandra Lammers, 913 Leatherwood Drive, New Carlisle; $142,500.

Sidney J. and Tanya Jacobs to Sharon K. Jones, 815 Bayberry Drive, New Carlisle; $87,300.

Charles A. Nelson to Robert and Jamie Sherman, 231 Drake Ave., New Carlisle; $16,000.

Stafford Rental Properties LLC to Joshua T. and Donald W. McKee Jr., 311 Fenwick Drive, New Carlisle; $90,000.