Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

News
13 minutes ago

Current cases:

21CV0312: The Huntington National Bank v. Michael J. Cafeo, Clark County Treasurer, Unknown spouse of Michael J. Cafeo, State of Ohio Department of Taxation, foreclosure.

21CV0313: Richard L. Dalton v. Navistar Inc., Administrator Ohio Workers’ Compensation, bureau of workers comp appeal.

21CV0314: General Electric Credit Union v. Michael Clagett, action for money.

All files are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Allison Nichole Willardson, 28, of Springfield, assembler and Sean Robert Johnson, 28, of Springfield, landscape foreman.

Lauren Jeanne Worley, 22, of Springfield, none and Dontrae Len Jr., 23, of Springfield, none.

Samantha Rose Foster, 20, of New Boston, Mich., medical assistant and Justo Allen Boggs, 23, of Springfield, United States Air Force.

Joshua Allen Miller, 36, of Springfield, mechanic and Tiffany Lynn Eanes, 33, of Springfield, cook.

Property transfers:

David L. Pepiot to David L. and Helen Pepiot, 189 Tillie Lane, New Carlisle; no fee

Nancy J. Ture to Edward W. and Nancy J. True, 9411 New Carlisle Pike, New Carlisle; no fee

James L. Struewing Trustee to Brian Wayne and Melinda Ann Haney, 952 Portland Ave., New Carlisle; $150,000

Kathy M. and Harvey N. Ralston Jr., to Misor Properties LLC, 33 Walnut Road, Medway; $28,000

Charles L. Hoffer to Alan Hoffer, 1109 Campbell Ave., New Carlisle; $66,000

