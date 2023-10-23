Current cases:

23CV0703: Sandra K. Officer v. Alternate Solutions Health Network, LLC, Bureau of Workers Compensation, bureau of workers comp appeal.

23CV0704: John Phillips III v. John Doe, Geico Insurance Company, Ohio Department of Medicaid, personal injury.

All cases are up-to-date.

Property transfers:

The Dhingra Family Limited Partnership to Angella Auckerman, 2007 Broadway St., Springfield; $153,500.

Cameo and Tonia T. Farr to Cameo Farr, 2214 W. Park Road, Springfield; none.

Juan D. Construction LLC to Tierra Cobbs and Angelique Trammell, 2008 Kenton St., Springfield; $120,000.

Kathleen S. Moistner to C. W. McGee Properties LLC, 2751 Zimmerman St., Springfield; none.

Tmac Properties LLC to Michael Briggs II and Christina George, 2017-2023, 2033-2035, 2037 A-C Lagonda Ave., Springfield; $120,000.

Edgar E. Munoz to Ismael S. and Michelle Arguello, 915 Selma Road, Springfield; $35,000.

John T. and Margaret R. Clark to Beth A. Schreier, 733 E. Northern Ave., Springfield; none.

Reyes Rentals LLC to Paige Marratta, 1726 Highland Ave., Springfield; $159,000.

Kenneth L. and Breand Dover to John and Cara Brewer, 1809 Hillside Ave., Springfield; $54,000.

Michael J. Cafeo to Husted Enterprises LLC to 1904 Miracle Mile Road, Springfield; $83,400.

Nancy R. Fugate to Bryan W. Peterson, 100 Delcourt Drive, Springfield; $80,000.

Alejandro Valdez to Jose Aguilar, 332 S. Wittenberg Ave., Springfield; $40,500.

Deutsche Bank National Trust Company to Angel Porcayo, 336 W. Liberty St., Springfield; $48,000.

Wittenberg College Board of Directors to JDKC Properties LLC to 1021 N. Lowry Ave., Springfield; $80,000.

Texas Holdings LLC to Profit Making Ventures LLC, 1127-1129 Garfield Ave., Springfield; $31,500.