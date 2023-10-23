BreakingNews
High School Football: Springfield set for playoff rematch with rival Wayne

Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

News
30 minutes ago
X

Current cases:

23CV0703: Sandra K. Officer v. Alternate Solutions Health Network, LLC, Bureau of Workers Compensation, bureau of workers comp appeal.

23CV0704: John Phillips III v. John Doe, Geico Insurance Company, Ohio Department of Medicaid, personal injury.

All cases are up-to-date.

Property transfers:

The Dhingra Family Limited Partnership to Angella Auckerman, 2007 Broadway St., Springfield; $153,500.

Cameo and Tonia T. Farr to Cameo Farr, 2214 W. Park Road, Springfield; none.

Juan D. Construction LLC to Tierra Cobbs and Angelique Trammell, 2008 Kenton St., Springfield; $120,000.

Kathleen S. Moistner to C. W. McGee Properties LLC, 2751 Zimmerman St., Springfield; none.

Tmac Properties LLC to Michael Briggs II and Christina George, 2017-2023, 2033-2035, 2037 A-C Lagonda Ave., Springfield; $120,000.

Edgar E. Munoz to Ismael S. and Michelle Arguello, 915 Selma Road, Springfield; $35,000.

John T. and Margaret R. Clark to Beth A. Schreier, 733 E. Northern Ave., Springfield; none.

Reyes Rentals LLC to Paige Marratta, 1726 Highland Ave., Springfield; $159,000.

Kenneth L. and Breand Dover to John and Cara Brewer, 1809 Hillside Ave., Springfield; $54,000.

Michael J. Cafeo to Husted Enterprises LLC to 1904 Miracle Mile Road, Springfield; $83,400.

Nancy R. Fugate to Bryan W. Peterson, 100 Delcourt Drive, Springfield; $80,000.

Alejandro Valdez to Jose Aguilar, 332 S. Wittenberg Ave., Springfield; $40,500.

Deutsche Bank National Trust Company to Angel Porcayo, 336 W. Liberty St., Springfield; $48,000.

Wittenberg College Board of Directors to JDKC Properties LLC to 1021 N. Lowry Ave., Springfield; $80,000.

Texas Holdings LLC to Profit Making Ventures LLC, 1127-1129 Garfield Ave., Springfield; $31,500.

In Other News
1
Clark County Municipal Court cases
2
COHatch to fill Hamilton historic building space
3
UAW strikes lead to nearly 700 layoffs at Sharonville transmission...
4
Clark County ballot issues will support seniors, mental health
5
Car wash approved for Bechtle near future Springfield hotel site
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top