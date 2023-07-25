Current cases:

23CV0497: Mariner Finance, LLC v. Jolene Roach, action for money.

23CV0498: Mariner Finance, LLC v. Glen Massie, action for money.

23CV0499: Mariner Finance, LLC v. Bettina Highlen, action for money.

23CV0500: Mariner Finance, LLC v. Kathy N. Walters, action for money.

23CV0501: Mariner Finance, LLC v. Nicole Bowshier, action for money.

23CV0502: PennyMac Loan Services LLC v. Bridgewater Homeowners’ Association Inc, Treasurer Of Clark County, Ashley Uttermohlen, Jeffrey R. Uttermohlen, foreclosure.

Marriage licenses:

Haley E. Tuggle, 23, of Mechanicsburg, jewelry sales and Jason A. Clements, 24, of Mechanicsburg, reliability tech.

Caitlyn N. Hummer, 25, of Springfield, marketing director and Anthony C. Baldwin, 26, of Springfield, project engineer.

Property transfers:

TNM LLC to TNM Ohio LLC, 823 Shawnee Park Drive, Springfield; none.

George A. and Irene Hobe to Irene Hobe, 12346 Milton-Carlisle Road, New Carlisle; none.

Timothy and Julia Cook to Linda A. Feidler, trustee, 504 Colony Trail, New Carlisle; $282,100.

Rodz Bros Construction to Adrienne M. Forgette, 607 Colony Trail, New Carlisle; $290,000.

Kevin Johnson to Lauren G. Duncan and Matthew J. Rose, 612 Willowick Drive, New Carlisle; $159,200.

Cortine M. and Matthew W. Taylor to Rebecca Mullins, 1106 Langdale Ave., New Carlisle; $154,900.

Peggy J. Huff to Pamela G. Woodrow, 425 Falcon Drive, New Carlisle; none.

Donald F. Stevison to Constance S. Stevison, 218 Zimmerman St., New Carlisle; none.