BreakingNews
Bengals home field now Paycor Stadium after naming rights deal
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Combined ShapeCaption
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

News
16 minutes ago

Current cases:

22CV0368: Raina and Gia Inc. v. Christopher Ryan Phipps, other civil.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Adrian Matthew Baldwin, 45, of London, warehouse lead and Sonya Lynette Shaw, 49, of Springfield, HR manager.

Jessica Renee Markey, 27, of Springfield, mental health counselor and Todd Anthony Cochran, 25, of Springfield, fiber technician.

Elizabeth Yvonne Linton, 42, of Springfield, team leader and Michelle Cordle, 50, of Springfield, maintenance supervisor.

Shaun Kegan Gosse, 32, of Springfield, software developer and Bailey Ann Roosevelt, 23, of Springfield, none.

Property transfers:

Real Estate Recovery LLC to Ofelio Cedillo and Victor Gomez Zarco, 410 Ogden Road, Springfield; $44,000

Brenda A. and James E. Smith to Trina L. Ross, 842 E. Possum Road, Springfield; $175,000

John W. Pauley to 551 55 E. Leffel Lane LLC, 551 E. Leffel Lane, Springfield; $350,000

Linda K. and Donald D. Hatfield to Sylvia J. and Junior R. Cain, 117 Kinnane Ave., Springfield; $45,000

NVR Inc., to Emily M. and Matthew D. Chelberg, 188 Skyway Dr., Springfield; $251,700

NVR Inc., to Jose Fabrizzio Triana and Karina Alegria, 178 Skyway Dr., Springfield; $280,500

Sandras Property LLC to Cody M. and Kathryn M. Wright, St. Paris Pk., Springfield; $436,500

In Other News
1
Clark County Municipal Court cases
2
Springfield Schools to host fair to hire much-needed substitute...
3
Broadband services rollout to more than 415 unserved Clark County homes
4
Mercy Health recognized as top women workplace
5
Here are the 2022 Clark County Fair results
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top