Jessica Renee Markey, 27, of Springfield, mental health counselor and Todd Anthony Cochran, 25, of Springfield, fiber technician.

Elizabeth Yvonne Linton, 42, of Springfield, team leader and Michelle Cordle, 50, of Springfield, maintenance supervisor.

Shaun Kegan Gosse, 32, of Springfield, software developer and Bailey Ann Roosevelt, 23, of Springfield, none.

Property transfers:

Real Estate Recovery LLC to Ofelio Cedillo and Victor Gomez Zarco, 410 Ogden Road, Springfield; $44,000

Brenda A. and James E. Smith to Trina L. Ross, 842 E. Possum Road, Springfield; $175,000

John W. Pauley to 551 55 E. Leffel Lane LLC, 551 E. Leffel Lane, Springfield; $350,000

Linda K. and Donald D. Hatfield to Sylvia J. and Junior R. Cain, 117 Kinnane Ave., Springfield; $45,000

NVR Inc., to Emily M. and Matthew D. Chelberg, 188 Skyway Dr., Springfield; $251,700

NVR Inc., to Jose Fabrizzio Triana and Karina Alegria, 178 Skyway Dr., Springfield; $280,500

Sandras Property LLC to Cody M. and Kathryn M. Wright, St. Paris Pk., Springfield; $436,500