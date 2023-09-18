Current cases:

23CV0620: Fifth Third Bank, N.A. v. Clark County Treasurer, Bryant L. Zimmerman, Jane Doe, Name Unknown, the Unknown Spouse of Bryant L. Zimmerman, foreclosure.

23CV0621: Heidimarie Williams, Matthew Williams v. Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, Community Insurance Company, Donna P. Crigger, John Does 1-10, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company, XYZ Corporations 1-10, action for money.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

David A. Hobson, Jr., 23, of Springfield, chrome plating and Allysha R. Brown, 26, of Springfield, home maker.

Kelly A. Stevens, 33, of Springfield, process assistant and Eric M. Armstrong, 55, of Springfield, process associate.

Michelle R. Guyton, 41, of South Charleston, project manager and Adam T. McDonough, 40, of South Charleston, software engineer.

Izzabella C. Hall, 21, of Springfield, Winans Coffee and Jeffrey A. Wenger, 21, of Springfield, larson plumbing.

Menda S. Goad, 59, of Springfield, sales and Donald P. Ollek, Jr., 59, of Springfield, retired/EMT.

Property transfers:

Vicki E. Wartner to Michael J. Wartner, 6828 Old Columbus Road, South Vienna; none.

Linda Demuth to Diana K. Harper and Joseph D. Barbery, 6445 Plattsburg Road, South Charleston; $479,900.

William Mulbay to Dalton J. Miller and Katie L. Brewer, 13097 E. National Road, South Vienna; $175,000.

Elwood R. and Linda K. DeHaven, trustees to Jason R. DeHaven, trustee, 10108 Columbus-Xenia Road, South Solon; none.

Gregory D. and Julia Daniels to First Presbyterian Church, 14-16 Williams St., South Charleston; $80,000.

Taryn C. and Michael A. Wheatley to Gage E. Snyder, 4234 W. Enon Drive, Enon; $215,000.

Edward J. Creehan Jr. to Pamela A. and Thomas J. Delapena, 2133 Willow Run Circle, Enon; $215,000.

Jean S. Mullen to Mitchell A. and Chelsea E. Moses, 3159 Rocky Point Road, Springfield; $302,000.

Paul and Victoria Phillips to Paul D. and Victoria L. Phillips, trustees, 6155 S. Tecumseh Road, Springfield; none.

Theodore J. and Nancy L. Musciano to Fully Reclaimed Properties LLC, 181 E. Main St., Enon; $91,000.