Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

News | 1 hour ago
By Riley Newton

Marriage licenses:

Dorca Medina Herrera, 36, of Springfield, QA lead and Jesus Reyes Amancio, 25, of Springfield, production lead.

Kimberly Mullins, 26, of Springfield, stay-at-home mom and William Highmiller III, 23, of Springfield, customer service.

Current cases:

21CV0077: Stephanie Bowman v. Village Council of the Village of South Vienna Ohio, Village of South Vienna, Ohio, notice of appeal/civil

21CV0078: Greater Dayton Construction LTD v. David Castle, Tiffany Castle, action for money.

21CV079: Matthew Davis v. Cigna Group Insurance, Ride INC dba Ride 1 Powersports, Ride Motorcycles Inc., State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company, personal injury.

All filings are up-to-date

