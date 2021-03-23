Marriage licenses:
Dorca Medina Herrera, 36, of Springfield, QA lead and Jesus Reyes Amancio, 25, of Springfield, production lead.
Kimberly Mullins, 26, of Springfield, stay-at-home mom and William Highmiller III, 23, of Springfield, customer service.
Current cases:
21CV0077: Stephanie Bowman v. Village Council of the Village of South Vienna Ohio, Village of South Vienna, Ohio, notice of appeal/civil
21CV0078: Greater Dayton Construction LTD v. David Castle, Tiffany Castle, action for money.
21CV079: Matthew Davis v. Cigna Group Insurance, Ride INC dba Ride 1 Powersports, Ride Motorcycles Inc., State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company, personal injury.
All filings are up-to-date