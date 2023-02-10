X
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

News
Marriage licenses:

Ricci Chirinos Cardenas, 29, of Springfield, stay at home and Emilio Ramirez Diaz, 31, of Springfield, worker.

Sean Dobler, 32, of Springfield, carpenter and Stephanie Joyce, 32, of Springfield, stay at home mom.

Luis Montoya Avendano, 49, of New Carlisle, labor and Cazarez Esparza, 57, of New Carlisle, labor.

Property transfers:

Mark Van Pelt to Doug Drywall Construction LLC, 538 Tibbetts Ave., Springfield; $25,000.

Isaac H. Eldridge II to Jose A. Gonzalez, 344 Oakwood Place, Springfield; $30,000.

Lois O. Young Family Fund LLC to Demoni N. Ramey, 344 W. Liberty St., Springfield; $50,000.

City of Springfield Ohio to Toya R. Clark, 730 S. Center St., Springfield; none.

Graciela Flenniken to Olga S. Hess, 323 W. Grand Ave., Springfield; $39,600.

Mary E. Gaines to Premier Property Rentals Ltd., 30-32 W. Southern Ave., Springfield; none.

City of Springfield Ohio to Maria Murrieta Urquilla, 1123 S. Limestone St., Springfield; none.

Ashley Monique and Truman Lee Harris III, 16-18 E. Southern Ave., Springfield; $150,000.

City of Springfield Ohio to Joseph D. Colbron, 510 E. Liberty St., Springfield; none.

City of Springfield Ohio to Joseph D. Colbron, 512-512 1/2 E. Liberty St., Springfield; none.

City of Springfield Ohio to Aaron Manuel, 314 E. Euclid Ave., Springfield; none.

Hensley Investments Ltd. to Daniel and Juliette Faer, 536 E. Euclid Ave., Springfield; none.

