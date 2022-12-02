Current cases:
22CV0553: MidFirst Bank v. Christy Brossman, Rollin Brossman, Clark County Treasurer, Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC, State of Ohio Department of Taxation, The United States of America, The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, foreclosure.
Marriage licenses:
Kari Sineff, 42, of Medway, legal assistant and Justin Penley, 43, of Dayton, unemployed.
Property transfers:
Lesa L. and Jacob A. Hockman to Kierstan L. Hockman, 4881 Troy Road, Springfield; none.
Gayla S. Kelsey to Payten Derah and Christain Neal Rembold, 4859 Penny Pike, Springfield; $175,000.
Terry A. and Sandra Keplinger to Julia K. and Levi Keplinger, N. Tecumseh Road, Springfield; $29,600.
Stephen J. and Cynthia L. Gudorf to Tyler S. Gudorf, 1968 Folk Ream Road, Springfield; none.
Marilyn S. and Gene Farrell to Karen Farrell and Joseph Alan Barber, 4121 N. River Road, Springfield; none.
Kelsey Ruby, trustee to Micah and Meagan Wagner, 7711 Garlough Road, South Charleston; $325,000.