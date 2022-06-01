springfield-news-sun logo
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

Current cases:

22CV0220: Lashonda Dockery v. Gary Durst, Garlind Properties LTD, Ohio Department of Medicaid, other tort.

22CV0221: Michelle A. Selvage v. John Logue, Bon Secours Mercy Health, Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, notice of appeal/civil.

22CV0222: Roy E. Rose v. John Logue, MP Dory Co, State of Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, notice of appeal/civil.

22CV0223: American Family Mutual Insurance Company v. Dianna L. Wirgau, Tara H. Wirgau, complaint for damages.

22CV0224: HSBC Bank USA, N.A. as trustee for the registered holders of Nomura Home Equity Loan, Inc., Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2006-HE2 c/o PHH Mortgage Corporation v. Amber L. Dillow, unknown Spouse of Dillow, Clark County Treasurer, foreclosure.

22CV0225: NewRez LLC, Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing v. Mark A. Church, Lavina L. Church, Clark County Treasurer, foreclosure.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Lewis William Walp, 68, of Springfield, IT technician and Sherri Yvonne Zander, 48, of Franklin, housekeeper.

