Current cases:

23CV0716: Capital Auto Credit LLC v. Eric Dehart, breach of contract.

23CV0717: Capital Auto Credit LLC v. Ashley Hurt, Ashley Willtet, breach of contract.

23CV0718: Dwayne Bobo v. Clark County Treasurer, Zeref Dragneel, Kristen Fugate, Marcus Lenigar, Mortgage Electronic Registration System, Inc., Unknown Tenants, Village Capital & Investment LLC, complain in partition.

23CV0719: Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC v. Clark County Treasurer, Joshua W. Daniels, Unknown Spouse, If Any, of Joshua W. Daniels, foreclosure.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Jordin A. Johnson, 25, of Springfield, nurse and Gregory S. Jordan, 29, of Springfield, JWP Urbana.

Amy L. Truman, 38, of Springfield, maintenance and James J. Fout, 40, of Springfield, iron worker.

Cindy A. E. Morales Vaides, 34, of Springfield, homemaker and Marvin E. Suchite Hernandez, 40, of Springfield, construction.

Joel T. Koehler, 22, of Springfield, CNC machine operator and Jocelyn M. Lockwood, 21, of Bellbrook, nanny.

Property transfers:

Cynthia L. Jordan and Sandra L. Guittar to Cynthia L. Jordan and Sandra L. Guittar, 731 Torrence Drive, Springfield; none.

Bradley D. and Jessica L. Crawford to Robin and Marline R. Huey II, 736 E. Home Road, Springfield; $275,000.

Kings Renovation Group LLC to William L. Stinnett Jr., 1710 Portage Path, Springfield; $38,000.

Darrell L. and Barbara J. Edington to Barbara J. Edington, 1310-1312 W. Jefferson St., Springfield; none.

Wess Sparks to Yudith Soto Cervantes, 816 S. Isabella St., Springfield; $3,000.

Tyler Gudorf to Ala Citi Properties LLC, 924 W. State St., Springfield; $50,000.

Donald E. Sherrock to Jackie Becraft, 1255 Beverly Ave., Springfield; $12,000.