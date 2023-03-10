23CV0164: Ajax Mortgage Loan Trust 2021-F, Mortgage-Backed Securities, Series 2021-F, by U.S. Bank National Association, as Indenture Trustee v. Clark County Treasurer, Jane Doe Name Unknown, the Unknown Spouse of Christopher Young if any, John Does, Names Unknown, the Unknown heirs, devisees, legatees, beneficiaries of Phyllis M. Miller, AKA Phyllis Miller, AKA Phyliss Miller and their unknown spouses and creditors; and the unknown spouse of Phyllis M. Miller, AKA Phyllis Miller, AKA Phyliss Miller, Ovation Sales Finance Trust, State of Ohio, Department of Taxation, Christopher Young, Possible Heir, foreclosure.

Marriage licenses:

Joshua Frieszell, 48, of Springfield, maintenance tech and Natalie Deel, 40, of Springfield, insurance rep.

Property transfers:

Premier Property Sales LTD to Molly A. Wagner and Robert Daniel Tackett Jr., 1121 Rodgers Drive, Springfield; $200,000.

John B. and Jeri L. Cushman to Alex Milne, 1135-1137 Cedarview Drive, Springfield; $135,000.

City of Springfield Ohio to Mario D. Gutierrez, 770 Woodbine Ave., Springfield; none.

Clark County Land Reutilization Corp to Michael LE Valley, 1132 Lagonda Ave., Springfield; none. ??

Lagos Properties Inc. to Alejandro Martine Valdez, 1018 Middle St., Springfield; $24,000.

City of Springfield Ohio to Catamount Ventures LLC, 316 N. Florence St., Springfield; none.

Beverly A. Doty to Angel A. Slater and Roger M. Doty Jr., 1740 Hillside Ave., Springfield; none.

Mark A. and Darlene Hastings to Darlene Hastings, 1711 Hillside Ave., Springfield; none.

Elizabeth A. Fallon to Jonathan B. Eicholtz, 1712 Prospect St., Springfield, $18,500.