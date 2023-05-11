Marriage licenses:

John E. E. Everhart, 65, of Greenfield, retired and Brenda K. Oiler, 71, of Springfield, pharmacy technician.

Tyler Hartless, 27, of Springfield, resident assistant and Joan Jenkins, 26, of Springfield, food service.

Morgan E. Reeb, 28, of Springfield, graphic designer and Jesse A. Payne, 31, HVAC technician.

Miranda L. Sale, 33, of Springfield, teacher and Austin D. Bragg, 32, of Springfield, teacher.

Property transfers:

Frost Home Solutions LLC to Archie Cunningham, 917 Rice St., Springfield; $119,500.

Frost Home Solutions LLC to Archie Cunningham, 921 Rice St., Springfield; $119,500.

Christine B. Johnson to Dustin and Kathy Owens, 1519-1521 Cypress St., Springfield; none.

Louis M. and Pamela A. Bartee to JFT Property Group LLC, 1601-1603 Cypress St., Springfield; $41,000.

Rodney S. and Lisa W. Criswell to Kim N. Williams, 120 Walnut St., Springfield; $100,000.

Rodney S. and Lisa W. Criswell to Kim N. Williams, 122-124 N. Walnut St., Springfield; $100,000.

Wilton S. and Delores Schuyler to Delores Schuyler, 115 S. Freeman St., Springfield; none.

Jean Ronald and Marietevelise Joseph to Jean Ronald Joseph, 1422 Mound St., Springfield; none.

George Ogden to 1585 Mount Street LLC, 1585 Mound St., Springfield; $62,000.

Altamaha LLC to Andree Klein, 1501 Lexington Ave., Springfield; $60,900.