Current cases:

23CV0589: Christie A. Pasierb v. Alloyd Supply Inc., John Logue Administrator Bureau of Workers Compensation, bureau of workers comp appeal.

23CV0590: Discover Bank v. Christina Falkenstein, action for money.

23CV0591: Mill City Mortgage Loan Trust 2018-4, New Penn Financial, LLC, Shell Point Mortgage Services v. Clark County Treasurer, Robert T. Remley JR., State of Ohio Department of Taxation, Unknown Spouse of Robert T. Remley Jr., foreclosure.

23CV0592: MidFirst Bank v. Clark County Treasurer, Discover Bank, Jane Doe, Tobin M. Price, United States of America Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, foreclosure.

23CV0593: Shellah F. Broock v. Auto-Owners Insurance Company, Todd Little, Ryan Rigel, State of Ohio Department of Medicaid c/o Joseph M. McCandlish, AAG, personal injury.

23CV0594: Jaden Larabee v. Progressive Direct Insurance Company, Mallory Roberts, personal injury.

23CV0595: Redrock Financial v. Jermaine Gibson, action for money.

Marriage licenses:

Margaret A. Edwards, 61, of New Carlisle, N/A and Robert A. Brown, 59, of New Carlisle, parts sales.

Tyler J. Babb, 30, of North Hampton, environmental specialist and Brinn L. Reph, 26, of Allentown, PA, nurse.

Shaylah J. Mann, 33, of South Vienna, assembly and Joseph A. DePillo, 35, of Huber Heights, mehcanic.

Nancy L. Wallace, 51, of Fairborn, home health aide and David M. Beard, 56, of Springfield, material handler.

Property transfers:.

Aneita Glover to Raymar D. Glover, 1245 W. Perrin Ave., Springfield; none.

Wade Dixon to Christian Hodges, 86 Dayton Ave., Springfield; $69,900.

Lizzie Rivers to Double One Investments LLC, 1350 Bellefair Ave., Springfield; $50,000.

Loren Biles to Cherish Steiger, 910-910 ½ W. Pleasant St., Springfield; $7,500.