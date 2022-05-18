Current cases:
22CV0202: Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC v. Clark County Treasurer, State Of Ohio Department Of Taxation; United States of America C/O The U.S. Attorney For The Southern District Of Ohio; Venture Real Estate Group, LLC; John Doe, Amanda Donathan, The Department Of Housing and Urban Development, unknown administrator, executor or fiduciary, unknown heirs , next of kin, unknown spouses, devisees, legatees, creditors and beneficiaries of the estate of Douglas Kelly, deceased, foreclosure.
22CV0203: Freedom Mortgage Corporation v. State Of Ohio Department Of Taxation, Treasurer of Clark County, Unknown Spouse if any of Fanta M. Avery, Retail Recovery Service of NJ Inc., Fanta M. Avery, foreclosure.
All cases are up-to-date.
Marriage licenses:
Molly Rosalyn Parker, 28, of South Vienna, teacher and John Adam Drow, 28, of South Vienna, electrical engineer.
Madison Rae Woolley, 22, of New Carlisle, Copey’s Butcher Shop and Preston Tyler Moore, 22, of New Carlisle, fire fighter.
Naomi Loleen Schutte-Smith, 25, of Springfield, lunch lady and Nicholas Ryan Rodgers, 27, of Springfield, unemployed.
Tristan Ryan Tucker, 24, of Springfield, glazer and Paige Marie Coffee, 22, of Springfield, none.