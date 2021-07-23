Cases called included:
21CV0209: Arc Staffing Solutions LLC v. NRG Pallets USA Inc., breach of contract.
21CV0210: James Rice v. Scott Quesenberry, replevin.
All filings are up-to-date.
Marriage licenses:
Keri-Ann Linda Dobyns, 25, of Springfield, none and Dillon Matthew Holbrook, 25, of Springfield, customer service.
Brandon Michael Oty, 29, of Springfield, truck driver and Mandy Nicholle Denton, 28, of Springfield, life enrichment coach.
Rogue Alejandro Perez Perez, 22, of Springfield, leader and Liliana Roblero Perez, 22, of Springfield, packer.
Stephanie Nicole Bowman, 32, of Springfield, administrative secretary and Joshua Glen Newsome, 35, of Springfield, welder.
Property transfers:
Holly J. Cox to Aug Property Investments LLC, 5223 Hahn Ave., Fairborn; $103,000
Vivian Elaine and Frank W. Watson to Vivian Elaine Watson, 5358 Dryden St., Fairborn; no fee
Floyd E. and Laraine L. Hune to Laraine L. Hune, 5949 S. Tecumseh Road, Springfield; no fee
Richard James Schumann to Patricia E. Schumann, 208 W. Main St., Enon; no fee
Allison R. Hite and Charles M. Vanderberg to Jordan W. and Addie K. Nye, 139 Cimmaron Trail, Enon; $200,000