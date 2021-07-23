Keri-Ann Linda Dobyns, 25, of Springfield, none and Dillon Matthew Holbrook, 25, of Springfield, customer service.

Brandon Michael Oty, 29, of Springfield, truck driver and Mandy Nicholle Denton, 28, of Springfield, life enrichment coach.

Rogue Alejandro Perez Perez, 22, of Springfield, leader and Liliana Roblero Perez, 22, of Springfield, packer.

Stephanie Nicole Bowman, 32, of Springfield, administrative secretary and Joshua Glen Newsome, 35, of Springfield, welder.

Property transfers:

Holly J. Cox to Aug Property Investments LLC, 5223 Hahn Ave., Fairborn; $103,000

Vivian Elaine and Frank W. Watson to Vivian Elaine Watson, 5358 Dryden St., Fairborn; no fee

Floyd E. and Laraine L. Hune to Laraine L. Hune, 5949 S. Tecumseh Road, Springfield; no fee

Richard James Schumann to Patricia E. Schumann, 208 W. Main St., Enon; no fee

Allison R. Hite and Charles M. Vanderberg to Jordan W. and Addie K. Nye, 139 Cimmaron Trail, Enon; $200,000