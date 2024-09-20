All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Morgan R. Smith, 31, of Springfield, human resources coordinator and Lonnie G. Layne, 34, of Springfield, delivery service provider.

Jessica R. Lee, 29, of Springfield, unemployed and Christopher E. Downing, 45, of Springfield, UPS driver.

Property transfers:

Stefanie L. Sumner to Stephen W. and Deidre E. Sumner, 5207 New Carlisle Pike, Springfield; $0.

Paul E. Russell, trustee to Jennifer K. Wood, 3656 Cloverdale Road, Medway; $180,000.

Casandra L. and Timothy J. Miller to Casandra L. Miller, 1009 Edgebrook Ave., New Carlisle; $0.

MPFCB LLC to Springfield Surgical Properties LLC, 2816 Troy Road, Springfield; $875,000.

Joseph L. and Ava L. Trinkler to Ava L. Trinkler, 4546 North River Road, Springfield; $0.

Joshua L. Brewer to Joshua L. Brewer, 2591 Old Springfield Road, Springfield; $0.

Janice Wright to Northfork Land Holdings, 2100 E. Jackson Road, Springfield; $1,400,000.

William C. Fippin to William H. Fippin, 8943 Wildlane Drive, South Charleston; $0.

John L. and Carole A. Shaffer, co-trustees to Carole A. Shaffer, 6704 Fletcher Chapel Road, South Charleston; $0.

Matthew and Whitney Gideon to Alan D. Del Monte and Kim Earle, 453, 465 Newlove Road, South Charleston; $568,000.

Kelly A. McFarland to CK1 Holdings LLC, 325 E. Jamestown St., South Charleston; $35,000.

Russell K. Marcks and Brenda J. Pollock to Brenda J. Marcks, 3724 Raymond Drive, Enon; $0.

Clifford L. and Donna L. Harper to Jacob and Kennedy Humphreys, 1606 Old Mill Road, Springfield; $293,900.

Rebecca A. Padgett to Peter and Angeleta R. Banner, 3032 Willow Run Circle, Enon; $225,000.

Robin C. Barry to Robin C. Barry, 205 S. Xenia St., Enon; $0.

John M. and Melissa Shay to Jonathan A. and Lisa Dewitt, 11 Fay Drive, Enon; $293,000.

Andre L. Vanderpool to Joshua K. Hastie, 191 Western Ave., Enon; $202,000.

Mary K. Murphy and Richard Little to Mary K. Murphy and Richard Little, 420 S. Xenia St., Enon; $0.

Ryan L. Price, trustee to Ronald K. and Melinda J. Bennett, 1588 Willow Road, Springfield; $340,000.

David W. Kestner to David W. and Heather M. Kestner, 4136 Willowbrook Drive, Springfield; $0.

William A. and Judith M. Haggy, co-trustees to Candace M. and Bret W. Haggy, trustees, 1486 Sylvan Shores Drive, South Vienna; $0.

Eddis M. Wiseman, trustee to Emilie M. Miller and Kendall Yoder, 287 E. Pleasant St., Catawba; $160,000.

Robert P. and Kathy L. Heaton to Robert P. Heaton, 3057 Springfield-Xenia Road, Springfield; $).

Bertha J. Thomas to Ronald R. Griffith, 2841 Oxford Drive, Springfield; $155,000.

Charles J. and Kimberly L. Estridge to Charles J. Estridge, 208 Larchmont Road, Springfield; $0.

Hiroaki and Takako Nagano to Amanda Hubbard and Kristine E. Alexander, 803 Mohawk Drive, Springfield; $280,000.

El Tarasco Framing Construction LLC to Brandi N. White, 2744 May St., Springfield; $150,000.

Berlin Moran to Chris Burnham, 328 Lyle Ave., Springfield; $1,000.

NVR Inc. to Sean Richards, 220 London Ave., Springfield; $258,900.

Freedom Mortgage Corporation to Muayad Qendah, 622 Geron Drive, Springfield; $113,000.

Molly A. and Robert Wagner to Molly A. Wagner, 724 Patrick Road, Springfield; $0.

Jeff Thornton to Albert W. and Susan K. Apple, 1139 Derby Road, Springfield; $210,000.

Greg P. and Grace A. Jones to Grace A. Jones, 732 Torrence Drive, Springfield; $0.

Susan Williams to Nancy and Timothy Colchin, 2419 Home Orchard Drive, Springfield; $202,500.

Matthew Snyder to Jackyln Wai-shan Chan and Bobby Hung, 2400-2406, 2408-2414 Red Coach Drive, Springfield; $343,300.

Sophia D. Owens to Long Island 16 LLC, 1610 Springmont Ave., Springfield; $125,000.

Teya McCockran to Jamel Smith and Wynette P. Carter, 603 Hazelbrook Ave., Springfield; $100,000.

Richard L. and Robert A. McKeever to Norvelie and Yvens Damier, 21 S. William St., Springfield; $37,500.

Premier Property Rentals LTD to Miguelito Jerome, 362, 370 S. Yellow Springs St., Springfield; $5,000.

Clark County Land Reutilization Corp to Angel Porcayo, 717 W. State St., Springfield; $0.

Comfort Living LLC to Phalanx Holdings LLC, 507 Bechtle Ave., Springfield; $0.

Jobe S. and Brittany Binkley to Jobe Binkley, 1434-1436 W. North St., Springfield; $0.